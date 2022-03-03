With first place in District 6-6A on the line Tuesday, the Coppell girls soccer team played with purpose.
Cowgirls senior forward Reneta Vargas scored her 17th and 18th goals of the season and Class 6A’s No. 8 Coppell held off a late flurry by No. 4 Hebron to record a 2-1 win at Buddy Echols Field.
"They came out ready to play the minute the whistle blew,” said Fleur Benatar, Coppell head coach. “They played at a high tempo and were deliberate in what they were doing. I was really proud of their willingness and eagerness to have a good game."
Vargas scored in the sixth minute to give Coppell (13-3-2 overall, 8-2 district) a 1-0 lead and added her second goal of the game with 27 minutes left in the second half.
“You can't do what we're doing without someone like her,” Benatar said. “She makes a good goalkeeper look silly at times. I'm thankful for her and her ability to score. It is very unique in that way that she can master the ball under pressure. There is not another person like her in our league."
Hebron junior and UCLA commit Taylor Cheatham (13-2-3, 7-1-2) broke Coppell’s shutout bid with three minutes to go in the game. Clemson pledge Eleanor Hays, also a junior, registered the primary assist.
The Lady Hawks, in an attempt to level the score, applied unrelenting pressure in the final three minutes of the match. But, the Cowgirls were up to the task. Coppell freshman keeper Veronika Orzolek made sure that another goal didn’t get by, preserving the 13th win of the season for the Cowgirls.
Coincidentally, Hebron was the last team to defeat Coppell. The Lady Hawks received goals from Cheatham, junior Aryanna Jimison and senior Sydney Japic in a 3-1 win on Feb. 7. The Cowgirls have reeled off six straight wins since that setback and have moved up from third to first place.
"We just try not to worry about the winning streak,” Benatar said. “We just try to keep evolving every game, keep improving on our strengths and weaknesses. That's what our focus has really been."
One reason behind Coppell’s recent success has been the play of its defense. The Cowgirls have outscored their last six opponents 24-2 and held four straight teams without a goal from Feb. 11-22. Prior to Tuesday, the last time that Coppell surrendered a goal came Feb. 8 in a 7-1 win over Lewisville.
"I have great defenders that listen and do the job well,” Benatar said. “We were hoping to get the shutout [Tuesday]. Hebron scored with three minutes to go. We tried to get a clean sheet and we have people that are doing good jobs. They're invested in what we're trying to do. We've got die-hard athletes and kids that want to work hard and win."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.