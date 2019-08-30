Sachse and Coppell staged one of the most exciting early-season games of the year to start the 2018 campaign.
The Mustangs thought they had pulled off a comeback victory when Myles Nash scored to give them the lead with just 21 seconds left, but that was enough time for the Cowboys, as Caden Davis kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired to lift them to a 30-28 victory.
Sachse will try to gain a measure of revenge when they meet for the second time at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs graduated 41 lettermen and 14 starters from last season’s 8-4 team that advanced to the area finals, including a number of college-bound players that include defensive lineman Hunter Spears (Notre Dame) and Clark Yarbrough (Ouachita Baptist), linebacker Bryce Robinson (Texas Tech, defensive backs Braylen Brooks (Navy) and Micah Buchanan (Navarro), quarterback Derrick Rose (Sam Houston State) and offensive lineman Josh Velasquez (Northwestern Okla. St.)
Though those will be tough holes to fill, the Mustangs have proven the ability to reload over the year. The cupboard is certainly not bare with plenty of returning varsity talent and they will get reinforcements from a junior varsity team that went 6-1 and a freshman squad that was 6-0-1.
Injuries and inexperience led to a carousel at quarterback at times, but they prove to pay dividends this season. Junior Parker Wells, who has Division I potential, dipped his toe in the water and senior Xavier Forman also picked up some experience in several games.
Sachse was also dealt a blow when running back Myles Nash (120-745, 11 TDs) transferred to Fort Worth Southwest Christian during the summer.
The receiving corps will be learning along with whoever wins the starting quarterback job. Junior Kameron Quinn got some experience last season, while juniors Tristan Turner and Jaden Hart both showed their potential on the junior varsity.
The strength of the offense, particularly early on, could be a seasoned offensive line. Juniors Jaivon Ellison, Braelon Williams and Ricardo Ochoa are all returning starters who graded out at 80 percent or better, junior Jacob Morrow started two varsity games and junior Braelon Williams has also shown promise.
Defensively, the Mustangs lost some huge contributors, but it is where the depth they have developed pays off.
Senior Ryan Jones (62 tackles, 6 sacks) returns to anchor the unit after an all-district season, seniors Anthony Anyawu (30 tackles, 4 sacks) could emerge as a star and seniors Josh Washington (28 tackles, 1 sack) and Josh Stafford (26 tackles) were consistent members of the rotation.
Jordan Brooks (68 tackles, 7 TFL) and Quinton Williams (52 tackles, 3 sacks) were both active in the middle a year ago and junior James Boyd could be the name to slip in beside them.
The secondary is senior-laden with Dexter Jean-Pierre 16 tackles, 3 PBUs), Trey Davis (20 tackles, 2 INTs) and Quinn (5 tackles, 2 PBUs).
Jean-Pierre and Nash will be among those who will handle returns on kickoffs and punts and Addison Perez gives Sachse a veteran punter and placekicker.
Coppell has questions of its own. The Cowboys struggled to move the ball last season and that remains an issue after running back Ryan Hirt graduated and quarterback Drew Cerniglia and standout KJ Liggins both transferred.
There also questions on defense where Coppell returns only two starters.
Sophomore linebacker Walter Polk enjoyed a breakout freshman season that saw him record a team-high 116 tackles, including seven for loss and the Cowboys are hoping that other younger players are able to step up and fill roles, as well.
