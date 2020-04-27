With the high school sports season officially over after Friday’s announcement from the University Interscholastic League, Star Local Media talked to seniors from the area and allowed them to write their own reflection of their high school careers. Coppell boys soccer senior Nathan Hernandez takes a look back at his days as a Coppell Cowboy:
When I came into the Coppell soccer program my freshman year, I was presented with the highest of expectations. The varsity team had just won state and Coppell soccer was ranked around top five in the nation. Little did I know at the time that over the next four years I would build some of the greatest friendships with my teammates, experience the biggest highs and lows, and learn the Coppell way that made the soccer team so successful.
Over those four years, we experienced great success. We finished top four in district back-to-back years, made a playoff run, went on to beat Flower Mound, the year they won state, and Marcus, ranked No. 1 in state, and finished top two in district all sub-varsity years. However, these successes were just the results and never really defined us.
The moments that shaped us were our collective failures and how we overcame each one. Starting out both my junior and senior season, we made comebacks midseason. Experiencing the lows with my teammates made us strong and tenacious.
Every day after our failures, we continued to refocus on our attitudes until we started to win. These are lessons that will forever have an impact on me and my teammates' character. We never gave up and that's why I am so proud to be a part of Coppell soccer.
Finally, I will always remember my teammates. What a great group of guys. For the last few years I have become so close to each one of them through our highs and lows, and it makes me extremely sad to know that us seniors won't get the happy ever after state title.
However, despite this, all I can do is smile looking back on all the amazing challenges we overcame and the memories we made doing so.
