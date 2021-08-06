The summer tour de force for Coppell seniors Anthony Black, Devank Rane and Ryan Agarwal reached its pinnacle July 25 when they helped elevate 3D Empire to the No. 1 independent club basketball team in the country in the 17U age division.
3D Empire defeated Team United, 72-65, in overtime in the championship game of the Grassroots Basketball Association Summer Nationals in Orlando, Fla. Team United made a putback in the final seconds of regulation, but 3D Empire responded with a couple of quick hoops in the extra session to assume control.
"It's huge,” said Agarwal, a Stanford commit. “It's everything that you've worked for since middle school. We came in and we had a goal to be known across the nation. Ultimately, we were able to do that."
3D Empire finished the tournament with a 6-0 record, including a 63-60 victory against Dreams Become Reality, an AAU team based in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the semifinals.
"It's awesome,” Rane said. “I've known these two guys for a long time. They're like my brothers. Going into school season, it gives us this confidence that we can do something special."
One of the biggest reasons behind 3D Empire’s success is the loyalty of head coach Shawn Ward. Black said that he has played for Ward for seven years.
"Coach Shawn has really helped us to develop our games,” Rane said. “He lets us play with the most confidence that we can. I feel like none of us would have happened without him. He's a big part of our basketball success."
The Grassroots Summer Nationals is one of several out-of-state tournaments that 3D Empire has competed in this summer – a nice change for club teams like 3D after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on travel plans last year. They traveled to Louisville, Ky., twice, and to Atlanta another time. Last week, 3D Empire (38-12) was in Las Vegas for the Circuit Championship.
“It was nice to go out of town and play some different teams because we play the same ones here in Dallas,” Black said. “It was a different type of basketball and different type of competition.”
These tournaments are helping Black assert himself as one of the top uncommitted recruits in the nation for the class of 2022. A five-star recruit ranked No. 16 in the nation by 247Sports, Black, a 6-foot-7 combo guard, currently holds 21 Division I offers.
All of that hype helped Black to earn an invitation to the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp from July 28-30. All of the teams had eight players with each squad bearing the name of an NBA team. Black was selected to the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor with six assists against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 28.
While there, Black met several NBA players, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
“It was an honor to be invited,” Black said. “Once you got there, it was fun meeting a lot of players from different places that I don't know. Most of the coaches that coached teams there were NBA players. It was just a good experience."
Black, along with Agarwal and Rane, will be back on the floor together later this year for their final high school seasons at Coppell. That trio helped guide the Cowboys to a split of the District 6-6A championship last season and a trip to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.