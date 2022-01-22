First-year Coppell head girls soccer coach Fleur Benatar said that her Cowgirls are still ironing details in regards to the team’s style of play.
Yet for all of the little details that Coppell is working to perfect, the Cowgirls have shown on the field that they are more than capable of learning on the fly.
Coppell is off to a 5-1-2 start with victories over Bishop Lynch, Trophy Club Bryon Nelson, Keller Timber Creek, Clear Springs and Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Cowgirls defeated the Friars 2-0 to open the season Jan. 3, the Bobcats 5-1 on Jan. 13 and the Falcons 1-0 on Jan. 14 at the Colleyville Heritage Tournament.
This weekend at a tournament in Georgetown, Coppell went 2-0-1.
The Cowgirls handled Lake Ridge 7-1 to commence play Thursday. Senior forward Reneta Vargas had three goals, while freshman Tabithia Sine chipped in two goals and two assists.
Four different Cowgirls scored in a 6-0 victory versus Clear Springs on Friday, with two goals by freshman Monica Morales. All six of Coppell's six goals were were by freshmen. Jordan Clig, Reagan Roberson, Sine and Summer Chen scored in the victory. Coppell played to a 2-2 tie against Lake Travis on Saturday. The two goals for the Cowgirls were scored by Michelle Pak and Sadie Ozymy.
“We've been scoring some goals, which is good,” Benatar said. “But we’re also having to deal with different conditions on game day, whether it's the wind, rain or whatever. Still, the girls are starting to come together."
Leading the way for Coppell in the goal department is senior forward Reneta Vargas, who has nine goals through the team’s first eight games. She already has two, two-goal games – against Bishop Lynch and Byron Nelson.
Vargas also recorded three goals in a preseason scrimmage against Denton Guyer.
"She's a difference-maker,” Benatar said of Vargas. “You've got to have somebody that can put the ball away. She scores great goals. She makes people look silly. She's a world-class finisher."
But Benatar is looking for other players on the team to start finding the back of the net. Park, a senior and Oklahoma pledge who totaled 10 assists and seven goals last season, has three goals this season – two in Coppell’s win over Byron Nelson.
Benatar also likes the scoring potential of juniors Miranda Hickey and Saiya Patel, as well as Chen.
“Miranda gets in from the back line on the attack,” Benatar said. “Summer Chen will be a dangerous player and fun to watch.”
Coppell has a veteran presence in the back line, led by senior center backs Claire Yaney and Grace Turman. Senior midfielder Bailey Peek, a Rice signee, anchors the Cowgirl midfield.
“They're still learning each other,” Benatar said. “They've played a bunch of different-level teams. It's easy to play down to other teams. You have to be able to come together when the competition is high. There is a learning gap, not a learning curve because of so many freshmen that are starting. We're definitely coming together."
Another player in Coppell’s highly-touted freshman class that Benatar has raved about is goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek, who has already received significant playing time.
“She has some seniors in front of her, but she's done good,” Benatar said. “She's having to step up on the fly."
Coppell closes out the preseason this week with three games at a tournament in Georgetown. The Cowgirls commence District 6-6A play on Tuesday, Jan. 25 against Plano. First kick is at 7:30 p.m. at Clark Stadium.
"It's good to get this many games in,” Benatar said. “We're not looking past the tournament. We're going to play these games and get as many people in as possible and try to go 3-0 this weekend and be ready for district."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.