Coppell junior Sky Schuller came into the summer with a specific set of goals in mind:
Capture first place in the girls pole vault at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, jump 14 feet in the pole vault, attain All-American status at The Outdoors Nationals, presented by Nike, and score 5,000 points in the heptathlon.
Schuller accomplished her first goal on Aug. 4. She captured first place in the pole vault at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Humble with a personal-best height of 13-11.25. Not only did Schuller win the event, she set the AAU Junior Olympic national record.
“Whenever I went to the 13-11 bar, I just told myself that I could do it, and I just ran and jumped,” she said. “I was very surprised that I nailed it, but it was one of the highlights of my life. I was so happy that the bar stayed up. Everybody was cheering. All of my coaches were there. It was such an incredible moment."
The height of 13-11.25 also gave Schuller the fourth-highest clearance in the pole vault in Texas high school history.
What impressed Schuller the most about her performance that day was her mental approach. She got three run-throughs during warm-ups and then had to wait for another three hours to get in her first attempt due to the number of competitors. There was also a headwind that day.
“I had to rely more on my muscle memory when I was jumping that day," she said.
Earlier this summer, Schuller earned All-American status at The Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore., placing fifth in the pole vault with a height of 13-4.5 and also scored 5,046 points in the heptathlon.
“That was probably the coolest meet that I have ever been to,” she said. “The stadium was unreal. It was such a cool environment to jump at.
“I didn't have my best meet height-wise. I cleared 13-4.5. I missed a PR attempt of 13-8. It was a little difficult because I didn't have any coaches there. But it was still a really good meet. I'm excited about going back there next year and hopefully I might be able to win.”
Schuller said that she scaled down her training in the heptathlon following The Outdoor Nationals so that she could dedicate more of her time to the pole vault.
All of that hard work paid off in Humble.
Coppell pole vault coach Don Kemp cheered on Schuller in person at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
“He's meant so much to me,” Schuller said. “He's been my main coach since seventh grade. I've been training with him for about three years. I was happy to put on a show for him. I don't think I would be anywhere I am without him."
Schuller also credited Texas Express Track Club head coach Chad Andrews for her development as a standout athlete in the pole vault.
“He's been really, really good because at the high school during the summer, we weren't able to have that many practices,” she said. “I started working with him summer after eighth grade. This summer, he's helped me to grow. It was really beneficial to have two coaches because they provide different points of view on my jumping.”
Schuller is Coppell’s school record holder in the girls pole vault (13-6), high jump (5-8) and 100 hurdles (14.41).
Schuller finished in second place in the pole vault and also took fifth in the high jump in the Class 6A state track and field meet this spring.
As she enters her junior season at Coppell, Schuller is eager for the college recruitment process to kick into full swing. She has been in contact with eight colleges.
"I'm super excited for that,” she said. “It's already started that. I've already been in contact with quite a few colleges and I'm already starting to make a list of my top 15. I'm emailing them so that they can start looking at me during my junior season and hopefully get some offers. But it's been really fun. It's a blast being in contact with coaches. It makes me feel really good."
