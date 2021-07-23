Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top male athletes in Coppell that are returning.
Andrew Mullen
Cross Country
Mullen should command a lot of attention as he attempts to lead Coppell to a third straight team appearance in the Class 6A state cross country championships.
Last year, Mullen was the top underclassman on a Cowboy team that was led by alums Evan Caswell and Rith Bhattacharyya. Running to eighth place at the District 6-6A meet and 25th place in the 6A state meet, he played a key role in leading Coppell to a district title and later to a fifth-place finish in the team standings at the state meet in Round Rock.
Anthony Black
Basketball
One of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2022, Black has been an unstoppable force for a Coppell boys basketball team that has earned at least a share of the district title in each of the last three seasons.
Last season, Black was named the MVP of 6-6A, averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. With those kinds of numbers, it is no surprise that he has earned the attention of some of the best colleges in the nation. A five-star prospect by 247Sports, he has received 21 Division I offers.
Bradley Castillo
Baseball
One of the rising stars in the Metroplex high school baseball scene, Castillo splashed onto the scene his junior season.
Named the defensive player of the year in 6-6A, Castillo backstopped a talented pitching staff for Coppell that carried the Cowboys to an appearance in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016. Coppell allowed 112 runs in 271 innings pitched and had an ERA of 2.77.
Castillo was just as vital for the Cowboy offense, finishing second on the team in batting average (.382) to go along with 26 RBIs.
Collin MacDonald
Soccer
Sometimes statistics don’t show how good a player is.
MacDonald tallied just one goal and one assist this past season for the Coppell boys soccer team. But his play as a back-line defender didn’t go unnoticed during his freshman season.
Credited as one of the best defenders in the state, he was an honorable-mention selection on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-state team. Additionally, he landed on the all-district first team.
And the best news for Coppell, which is coming off a 23rd consecutive postseason appearance, is that MacDonald still has three years remaining in high school.
Ryan Agarwal
Basketball
Agarwal is regarded as one of the best jump shooters in the area. He is highly accurate from both behind the perimeter as well as mid range.
The Stanford commit is one reason why Coppell has been a playoff contender over the last several years. Don’t expect that to change this upcoming season.
Averaging a team-best 17.8 points per game as a junior, Agarwal led the Cowboys to an appearance in the area round of the playoffs. Agarwal cracked the 6-6A all-district first team for the second straight season.
