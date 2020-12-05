Ryan Agarwal

Coppell junior Ryan Agarwal scored 17 points in a 68-48 for the Cowboys against Euless Trinity on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Coppell’s boys basketball team continued to receive significant contributions from its heralded junior classes on Tuesday night as the Cowboys cruised to a 68-48 win against Euless Trinity.

Ryan Agarwal poured in 17 points and five rebounds. Naz Brown added 16 points. Anthony Black tallied 12 points. Devank Rane finished with eight points.

Coppell head coach Clint Schnell also praised the effort that he received from some of his bench players, including senior Ryan Chen, who stepped up big due to its starters dealing with foul trouble early in the game.

The Cowboys (3-0), No. 16 in Class 6A by the Texas Basketball Coaches Association, shot 59% overall and 9-of-18 on 3-pointers. Coppell was just as efficient on defense, holding Trinity to just 25% from the field.

“Overall, solid team effort in the win,” Schnell said. “We shot the ball really well. I was a little disappointed in our 18 turnovers and felt we needed to be more disciplined defensively with 23 fouls.”

Coppell played host to Lake Highlands on Friday. The Cowboys are scheduled to return to action Dec. 8 vs. Keller. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments