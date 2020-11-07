COPPELL – Marcus senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier called last year’s performance against Coppell a “rough patch in a green pasture.”
The LSU pledge threw for 195 yards and one touchdown and scored just twice on the night in a game that needed overtime. He called it a “growing experience, a learning experience” in his development as a quarterback.
Fast-forward to Friday night and Nussmeier showed why he has elevated his game to another level his senior season.
Nussmeier used his legs to escape any defensive pressure that Coppell unleashed and went on to complete 30-of-44 passes for 433 yards and four touchdowns with one interception as the state-ranked Marauders cruised to a 38-24 victory at Buddy Echols Field.
“It was a real disappointment to me on how the game went last year,” Nussmeier said. “We scored only seven points in regulation. I took that hard. I knew this year that we were going to make things different. Coming out here and scoring 38, almost 40 points is pretty good. We’re improving every week. I’m excited to see where it can take us.”
Cal pledge J. Michael Sturdivant was Nussmeier’s favorite target, catching nine balls for 185 yards. Four different Marauders caught passing touchdowns. Tyler Schott also broke the century mark with 104 yards on six receptions with one score. Dallas Dudley had 77 receiving yards and one touchdown. Connor Vaughn also had a touchdown reception.
“They do a great job of finding space and get to me when I’m scrambling,” Nussmeier said. “I feel really comfortable with them. I know that they trust me and that I trust them with everything.”
The last two meetings between Coppell (4-2 overall, 2-1 in 6-6A) were decided by a combined nine points. The Marauders (6-0, 3-0) won last season’s game in overtime. The Cowboys escaped with a one-point victory in 2018. Friday’s meeting was nowhere near as close.
Marcus led 24-3 in the third quarter and went on to remain atop the district standings despite three touchdowns over the game’s final 16 minutes by Coppell.
Although the Marauders dominated play, the Cowboys gained the early lead. With Marcus’ defense taking away Coppell outside receivers Anthony Black and K.J. Liggins, the Cowboys used nine straight running plays on their opening drive to march to the Marcus 3. Nic Radicic booted a 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at the 7:11 mark of the first quarter.
Coppell senior Jason Ngwu rushed 21 times for 105 yards in defeat. Senior quarterback Ryan Walker gained 41 yards on 13 carries.
Coppell’s high-flying passing game didn’t get on track until late. The Cowboys had thrown for 1,338 yards entering Friday’s game but were held to just 37 yards in the first half. Walker threw for 128 of his 185 yards in the second half. But, Coppell was already forced to play catch-up.
“People should know everything about our defense, because we get the clout right now on offense,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “But, defense wins championships. We’re looking to win a championship this year. That starts with the district championship and then bi-district. You need a hard-nosed, phenomenal defense, and we’ve got that.”
The Cowboys scored on just one of their first six drives.
If that wasn’t enough for the Cowboys, Coppell was dealt a significant blow to its secondary. Senior cornerback Zach Stricker left the game with an ankle injury on the third play from scrimmage. Marcus took advantage.
After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Marauders scored on three of their next four drives.
Nussmeier threw a dart to senior Schott for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 6:26 left in the first quarter for a 7-3 Marcus lead. The score was set up by a 49-yard kickoff return by senior Christian Espinoza.
Nussmeier was Houdini in the pocket on the next Marauder drive. With Marcus facing third-and-16 from the Cowboy 38, he scrambled to his left avoid pressure and found plenty of green grass in front of him for a 20-yard gain. Three plays later, Sturdivant caught an 18-yard touchdown pass between three Coppell defenders for a 14-3 lead.
That advantage grew to 17-3 after a 19-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the first half.
Coppell’s offense finally showed signs of life on the ensuing drive. The Cowboys got four first downs to move the ball to the Marauder 27. But, a sack by Marcus junior Bryson Barber pushed Coppell back 6 yards. The Cowboys were held to minus-2 yards on their next two plays.
Nussmeier’s third touchdown was a 7-yard completion to Dudley in the third quarter as the Marauder advantage grew to 24-3.
“They’re obviously good about throwing the ball and they’ve got some playmakers,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “Losing Zach, he’s a starter back there. He’s a captain. You’re already thin depth-wise. Him getting injured hurt us. But, I’m really proud of the way the guys played.”
Coppell’s passing game finally got on track late in the third quarter. Black hauled in an 8-yard pass. Liggins had touchdown receptions of 9 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter. But, the Cowboys never got as close as 14 points.
