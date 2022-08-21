After the last runners crossed the finish line at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock at last season’s Class 6A state cross country championships, Coppell senior Andrew Mullen capped what was a breakout junior season by finishing in seventh place in the boys’ division.
That performance shows Mullen’s ascent in the 6A rankings. He placed 25th in the state meet as a sophomore and was an alternate for Coppell’s state-qualifying team during his freshman year.
Coppell head coach Landon Wren has seen the same drive from Mullen this summer as his first three seasons in a Cowboy uniform.
"Andrew has been very consistent this summer,” Wren said. “He’s here almost every day. You can tell the taste of success that he had last year and is definitely looking it improve on that this year. One thing that we’ve done differently is identify something that he needs to improve on and structure his workouts to that. Our goal is him finishing in the top three at state. You ask him and he wants to be a state champion. He is definitely working towards that goal right now.”
Overall, Coppell is a much more experienced team than it was last season. The Cowboys had just one senior in 2021, but they have more seniors and juniors competing for the seven varsity spots on the team. As many as 16 runners are battling to make Coppell’s top cross country team.
Another one of those seniors is Vedant Bhattacharyya, who has been described by Wren as “the heart and soul of the team.”
“Andrew has been our best runner, but Vedant is the glue that keeps everything together,” Wren said. “He’s not just an athlete but is a coach for out there on the course. We haven’t named a captain, but he is someone that everyone looks up to. He bounces training ideas off of me. He’s not just a good leader, but a good runner as well.”
Senior Kavin Chengavarayan is someone that will also be counted to deliver for Coppell, while junior Samarth Dubey is “running as good as any of the seniors on the team” and fellow junior Dominic Piccolo is making a good case to be a varsity runner.
“We have a lot of good runners in there,” Wren said. “What we are hoping for is what we learned last year at regional meet will help us there. We finished seventh at regionals. It's a tough region, but the kids were disappointed. Seventh is a good finish, but they wanted more. Looking at their faces after the race made me excited. They want to do more.”
Coppell could have an advantage over other teams by the time the Region I-6A meet arrives. The Cowboys will get to run at Mae Simmons Park, the same site as the regional meet, on Sept. 17 in the Lubbock ISD Invitational.
Coppell’s girls are using some disappointment of their own as motivation. The Cowgirls finished in fourth place in last year’s District 6-6A meet – one place short of qualifying for the Region I-6A meet.
Wren said Coppell won’t be as deep on the girls’ side as the Cowgirls will have as many as 11 runners vying for seven varsity spots.
Sophomore Mallory Sherrer asserted herself as one of Coppell’s top female runners last year and her competitiveness is pushing her to do even better things this season.
“She had a good summer,” Wren said. “She went from being the new kid on the block to been there, done that. She is one of the most competitive girls that I have been around.”
Coppell should get a huge boost by the return of senior Waverly Hassman, who struggled with injuries last year and underwent foot surgery this summer. Fellow senior Louisa Ehinger is also expected to be a key contributor for the Cowgirls.
“She's a triathlete,” Wren said of Ehinger. “She is a workout animal. She gets after it.”
Coppell commenced the season Saturday at Waxahachie and will return to action at 7 a.m. Aug. 27 for the Southlake Carroll Invitational at Bob Jones Park in Southlake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.