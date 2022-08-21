Andrew Mullen

Last year, Coppell senior Andrew Mullen placed seventh in the boys’ division of the Class 6A state cross country championships.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

After the last runners crossed the finish line at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock at last season’s Class 6A state cross country championships, Coppell senior Andrew Mullen capped what was a breakout junior season by finishing in seventh place in the boys’ division.

That performance shows Mullen’s ascent in the 6A rankings. He placed 25th in the state meet as a sophomore and was an alternate for Coppell’s state-qualifying team during his freshman year.

