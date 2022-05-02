The Coppell and Marcus baseball teams left no doubt that they were the top two teams in District 6-6A this season.
Both teams finished with identical 13-1 district records and their lone loss occurred against each other.
And while the Cowboys and Marauders finished as the co-champion of District 6-6A, one more game was needed to determine playoff seeding. For the second time this season, Coppell got the better of Marcus. The Cowboys earned the top seed in 6-6A with a 9-6 win over the Marauders on Saturday at CISD Baseball and Softball Complex.
Marcus struck first. Caden Sorrell plated the first of two Marauders runs in the top of the first on a defensive error by Coppell. Two batters later, Ryan Lawton hit into an RBI ground-out for a 2-0 Marcus lead.
Coppell got on the board in the bottom of the third on TJ Pompey’s RBI sacrifice fly, then used a five-run fourth inning to take control.
Andrew Schultz drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score at 2-2. The Marauders appeared that they were going to get out of the inning, but Marcus was called for catcher’s interference. Not only did it allow the inning to continue, but Coppell scored the go-ahead run on the play. The next Cowboy batter, Pompey, drew a bases-loaded walk. Andrew Nester followed with a two-run double to bump Coppell’s lead to 6-2.
Marcus reduced the deficit to 6-4 after back-to-back RBI ground-outs by Hank Harp and Sorrell.
Schultz restored the momentum for Coppell with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth for a 7-4 Cowboys lead.
The teams combined for just seven hits, but it was timely plays made by Coppell that allowed the Cowboys to emerge victorious. The nine runs scored by Coppell were the most in a game since it plated 10 runs in a 10-3 win over Lake Dallas on March 5.
Coppell’s Landry Fee pitched four innings, allowing four runs (zero earned) on two hits with three strikeouts. Schultz tossed three highly-efficient innings, yielding two runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Coppell (21-6) will play McKinney Boyd (15-10) in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series later this week. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bronco Field. Game 2 is 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Coppell. If necessary, Game 3 will be played shortly after the conclusion of Game 2.
Boyd defeated Little Elm, 6-5, on Saturday in a one-game playoff to earn the final playoff berth in District 5-6A.
Marcus (23-6) draws Denton Guyer (18-11) in the first round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Guyer. Game 2 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marcus. If necessary, Game 3 will be held at a time to be determined Saturday at Lake Dallas.
