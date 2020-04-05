Coppell senior guard Adam Moussa’s recruitment is heating up.
Moussa' opportunities to extend his playing days have multiplied. He announced the addition of two Division II offers within just a couple hours of each other – one from Cameron University, located in Oklahoma, and the other from Black Hills State in South Dakota - along with another from a fellow Division II school in Colorado School of Mines.
“It’s picking up now, so hopefully we’ll see where it goes,” Moussa said.
A timetable for a decision has not been made for Moussa. Instead, he is going through the motions and will make a decision based on what is the best fit.
In addition to the Division II programs that have sent offers his way, Moussa said he is hearing from a slew of other programs interested in bringing his talents to their program. He said four or five other teams are going through the process right now and that he is hearing from some Division I programs as well.
What stands out to Moussa is just the type of fit he sees in the schools that have pulled the trigger and offered him so far.
“What I like is that they’re all looking for a true point guard who looks for his teammates before he looks to score, which I think I will fit in well,” Moussa said.
Moussa, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was nowhere near the size he is at now when he first began high school. The skill was there as a freshman, but he was only around 5-7 to 5-8 – well below the 6-4 mark he currently stands at.
“I had like an eight-inch growth spurt,” Moussa said. “I was like, ‘OK, maybe I have a chance.’”
At Coppell, particularly as a senior, Moussa consistently fed his teammates and did whatever he needed to do to help the Cowboys to another successful campaign on the hardwood. Moussa averaged 11.2 points, dished out a team-high 5.0 assists per game and was the No. 2 rebounder on the roster (5.2).
Moussa nabbed a first team all-district honor, joining Division I sophomore prospect Ryan Agarwal and senior Brandon Taylor. Sophomore Anthony Black – who holds offers in basketball and football – made the second team.
With Moussa and company on the roster, Coppell reached new heights over the past two years in the form of two consecutive District 6-6A titles – including a No. 24 6A state ranking this season by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches before falling to No. 11 Waxahachie in the second round.
“They did a lot, and even the two years I got to play on varsity was fun,” Moussa said. “Even now, looking back on it, I miss every moment.”
One of Moussa’s mentors was head coach Clint Schnell, whose first two seasons at Coppell included those two district crowns, two trips to the area round and two 6-6A coach of the year honors.
“He’s helped me a lot,” Moussa said. “He pushes me a lot in practice. He doesn’t let me get away with stuff. For example, I will score in practice, but he will pull me to the side and be like, ‘That was a good move for high school, but that might work in D1 with the bigger athletes.’”
Now Moussa is set to continue his basketball career at the next level and add to his family tradition of competing collegiately and beyond in the sport. Moussa will get his shot at college hoops and already plays for Egypt’s Under-17 national team.
His father, Hesham Moussa, played professionally in Egypt. His sister, Reem Moussa, played at Rice and now plays in Europe. His brother, Kareem Moussa, played at Delaware State and currently plays in the middle east.
“It means a lot,” Moussa said. “For my whole family, basketball is life. My brother and my sister, and even my dad – they all played professionally or play right now. It’s a whole family thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.