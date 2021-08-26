Haley Holz Coppell

Coppell senior Haley Holz passes the ball during an Aug. 10 home match against Frisco Liberty.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

The Coppell volleyball team is on a roll.

Lebanon Trail was the latest team to fall to the red-hot Cowgirls.

Coppell shook off a sluggish start to rally for a 3-1 victory (13-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10) over the Trail Blazers in Frisco on Tuesday.

The only loss that Coppell (15-1) has on the season is a 2-1 setback (21-25, 25-20, 25-17) to Montgomery Lake Creek in the Bryan-College Station Tournament on Aug. 21.

Overall, the Cowgirls won eight of nine matches at the Bryan-College Station Tournament. Coppell defeated Sealy, College Station JV, Fort Bend Bush, Fort Bend Austin and Bryan in straight sets, and Magnolia West, Fort Bend Austin and A&M Consolidated in three sets. The Cowgirls played Austin twice in the tournament.

About the only thing that has slowed down Coppell this season are issues out of its control. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play McKinney Boyd on Aug. 17 but that match got cancelled due to a power outage at Boyd.

That cancellation occurred three days after Coppell won all four matches at Justin Northwest on Aug. 13-14 to claim first place in the Texan Showcase. The Cowgirls topped Wichita Falls Rider and Arlington in three sets and defeated Canyon Randall and Northwest in four sets.

Coppell is scheduled to return to the court Aug. 31 for a 6:30 p.m. home match against Euless Trinity.

