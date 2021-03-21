Other than a slight hiccup Friday night, the Coppell baseball team has been on a tear.
Coming into Friday's home game against Plano, the Cowboys, ranked No. 14 in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A Top 25 state poll, had won 11 of their previous 12 games, including an 11-4 win against No. 7 Keller on March 12.
The win over Keller for Coppell (14-4-1 overall, 1-1 District 6-6A) highlighted a stretch in which the Cowboys edged McKinney, 3-2, and rallied to take down Southlake Carroll, 8-6.
Carroll led the March 13 game 5-2 after three innings but the Cowboys rallied with four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.
Tanner Sever clubbed an RBI double to cap off a big fifth inning to put the Cowboys ahead for good. Sever and Tony Vernars combined to go 4-for-6 at the plate with five RBI.
Sam Rodman and Ryan Tompkins were brilliant in relief. Rodman pitched the fourth and fifth innings and allowed just one run on two hits. Tompkins held the Dragons without a hit over two innings of scoreless work with three strikeouts to slam the door on Carroll.
Coppell opened district play last Wednesday and cruised to a 13-4 rout of Plano. But, it didn't come without some nervous moments.
The Wildcats had the bases loaded with two outs in a scoreless game in the bottom of the second, but Cowboy senior pitcher Chayton Krauss induced a ground ball that sophomore shortstop TJ Pompey gloved and threw to Sever, the Coppell second baseman, to end the threat.
Krauss then aided his own cause.
With howling winds that blew from left to right field, Krauss clubbed a ball that sailed over the right-field wall for a three-run home run in the visitor's half of the third inning to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead.
"I didn't think that it was going to go out," Krauss said. "I felt like the wind helped a little bit. He's a good pitcher and made a good pitch. I just got a little late on it, just took it that way and the wind helped to finish it off."
The Coppell offense was only getting started.
In the fourth, Sever singled in the fourth Coppell run of the ballgame and, two batters later, senior Ryan Walker lined a two-run single into center field to give the Cowboys a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Cowboys scored at least two runs in each of the last five innings after being held scoreless through the first two frames.
"I thought that we came out and were dipping our toe in the water a little bit instead of jumping in," said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. "I thought their guy was good in the first two or three innings. He had a lot to do of shutting us down. But we were able to capitalize on some of the mistakes that they made defensively and a couple of missed locations with their pitches. It was a pretty big inning in the third to get us going."
Multiple Coppell batters had their fingerprints in this victory. Krauss, Bradley Castillo and Walker Polk each had three hits to pace a 17-hit attack for the Cowboys. Pompey, Vernars and Walker finished with two hits apiece.
Krauss picked up the victory on the mound, striking out 11 while allowing just two walks and two runs.
As for Friday's rematch, the Cowboys couldn't have asked for a better start. Coppell led 2-0 after two innings and held Plano to just one run through the first four frames.
But, Plano pitcher Kyle Bade held Coppell's offense at bay. Bade surrendered just two runs and struck out eight while holding the Cowboys to just four hits in a 3-2 victory for Plano.
