Coppell’s boys cross country team, as well as senior Chloe Hassman, is feeling confident heading into Tuesday’s Class 6A Region I meet after the Cowboys squeezed out 53 points to win last week’s District 6-6A boys team title by four points over runner-up Flower Mound (57 points) and by six over third-place Hebron (59).
“It’s always like that in that district with the amount of kids that run the times that they run,” said Nick Benton, Coppell head cross country coach. “We always know that it’s going to be tight. We talk about it the day before. We were just able to put it together that day.”
Coppell will need to squeeze out as many top finishes as possible against a loaded field that will try to prevent the Cowboys from qualifying their entire team for the state meet for the second time in the last three years.
Five of the top 10 teams in 6A will vie for the Region I championship Tuesday afternoon at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. El Paso Eastwood, No. 2 in the state by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas, is back in 6A this season after winning back-to-back titles each of the last two seasons in 5A. Defending 6A state champion Southlake Carroll checks in at No. 3. El Paso Americas is No. 7, followed by Flower Mound at No. 8 and Coppell at No. 9.
But, with only the top three finishers in the team standings able to qualify their entire team for the 6A state meet in Round Rock, there will be several good teams left out of the final UIL high school cross country meet of the season.
But, Coppell has the runners to be one of those three teams to continue their season. Senior Evan Caswell has yet to lose a race and looked dominant at the district meet, winning the individual title by more than 12 seconds. Senior Rith Bhattacharyya and sophomore Andrew Mullen ran to seventh and eighth, respectively. Senior Collin Proctor placed in the top 15 at the district meet, while sophomores Vedant Bhattacharyya, Blain Warner and Kavin Chengavarayan could provide the depth the Cowboys need should a tiebreaker scenario among teams tied for the final berth into the state meet arise at the regional meet.
Every Coppell male runner placed in the top 24 of the individual standings at the district meet.
Caswell is the top returning male runner this season in 6A. He placed fourth overall at last year’s state meet and was the top finisher among underclassmen. Proctor, Rith Bhattacharyya and Vedant Bhattacharyya played key roles last year for a Coppell team that placed seventh in 6A.
Joining them in Lubbock will be Hassman. A Penn commit, Hassman turned in one of her best performances of the season at the district meet, placing sixth overall in a time of 18:31.
Running in the postseason is nothing new for Hassman. She is a three-time state qualifier who played a key role in helping the Cowgirls to win the 6A state championship as a sophomore in 2018. Hassman ran to 22nd in the state her junior season.
“I’m proud of Chloe,” Benton said. “She’s really stepped up. Each week, she’s gotten better, and it shows. Hopefully that continues.”
The girls race in the regional meet starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the boys to follow at 2:30.
