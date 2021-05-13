DALLAS – When you’re on a roll like the one Coppell senior Will Rodman is on, the right-handed pitcher knows he can rely on the defense to make a timely play.
And that is what he received in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Jesuit in Game 1 of a Class 6A area playoff.
With a runner on second base and one out in a scoreless game in the bottom of the second inning, Jesuit’s Gardner Lawrence lined a single into right field.
Coppell junior Andrew Nester was up for the challenge.
Nester fielded the ball and threw to sophomore catcher Bradley Castillo, who received the ball well before Nick Lazarra got to home plate and applied the tag.
“It’s awesome,” Rodman said. “(Nester) is not an everyday guy for us, but he will be next year. He practices hard, and we see it every day at practice. He’s a great player. He played great for us tonight.”
It was just one of two spectacular plays that the Cowboy defense made in front of a packed house at Wright Field.
And again, it was Lawrence that was on the wrong end of a tough play. Lawrence lined a pitch off the leg of Rodman in the fifth inning. The ball caromed off the pitcher and towards the left side of the infield. But Coppell sophomore shortstop TJ Pompey moved to his right to field the ball and threw out Lawrence at first base to complete the out.
For Rodman, it was his fourth straight complete-game shutout. The latest one he had to do against a Jesuit lineup that had scored 28 runs on Arlington in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Once again, Rodman was clutch. He struck out five and surrendered just four hits against zero walks.
“We talked a little bit about a game plan,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “But, here is the thing. My game plan was we’re always going to go to our strengths and we’re not going to change a lot of what we do until people can make adjustments. Will has a lot of confidence and belief in what he does. By me going and putting a lot of stuff into his head, I’d be getting into his way.”
And like in his previous outing – also a 2-0 win, which came in Game 1 of the bi-district round against Denton Guyer – Rodman didn’t need much run support.
Coppell senior Ryan Walker lined an RBI single under the glove of Jesuit third baseman Drew Messick with two outs in the top of the third inning to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.
It remained a one-run game until the bottom of the sixth.
And when Coppell needed an insurance run, the Cowboys turned to their offensive leader in two-out hits this season. Castillo hit an RBI single off the glove of Rangers’ shortstop Jordan Lawler and the ball carried into center field for a 2-0 Cowboys lead. It was Castillo’s 13th RBI with two outs this season.
“He’s a difference-maker,” Howard said.
Coppell did all of this without the services of senior first baseman/pitcher Chayton Krauss (illness). Andrew Schultz filled Krauss’ spot in the batting order and senior David Jeon, who signed a National Letter of Intent with Purdue on Thursday, made the start at first base.
“He was a little sick, was throwing up a little bit this morning,” Howard said. “We didn’t plan on starting him on the mound tonight. His energy level was dropping a little bit. We’re hoping to get him back (Friday).”
Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell (27-7-1), where the Cowboys will look to close out the Rangers (32-5). If necessary, Game 3 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Dallas.
