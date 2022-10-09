Coppell boys cross country

The Coppell boys cross country team has won five meets this season.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

The postseason begins this week for the Coppell cross country and tennis teams.

To start the action, the Cowboys will play Prosper in a bi-district tennis playoff for the third year in a row. Coppell has won each of the last two meetings, including a 10-6 victory last season. As for the Cowboy cross country team, Coppell will look to punch its berth in the regional meet and contend for the top spot in District 6-6A.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments