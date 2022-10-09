The postseason begins this week for the Coppell cross country and tennis teams.
To start the action, the Cowboys will play Prosper in a bi-district tennis playoff for the third year in a row. Coppell has won each of the last two meetings, including a 10-6 victory last season. As for the Cowboy cross country team, Coppell will look to punch its berth in the regional meet and contend for the top spot in District 6-6A.
Coppell’s boys cross country team has been on fire all season. The Cowboys have captured first place at five meets – most recently at last weekend’s Dallas Jesuit Cross Country Classic where Coppell’s 45 points was 44 better than runner-up Houston Strake Jesuit – and will likely be the odds-on favorite to win the district title on Saturday morning at North Lakes Park in Denton.
If Coppell should punch its ticket into the Region I-6A meet, the Cowboys will look to avenge a disappointing finish. At last year’s regional meet in Lubbock, senior Andrew Mullen qualified as an individual for the Class 6A state meet, but Coppell finished seventh and fell short of state as a team for the first time in three years.
Mullen has picked up where he left off at the end of last season when he ran to seventh place in the state meet, but other Cowboys have stepped up their efforts. Senior Vedant Bhattacharyya is leading the team both vocally and through his actions. He had the top finish for Coppell at Jesuit, placing second in a time of 15:12.
Perhaps the biggest reason why Coppell is ranked No. 2 in the latest CCCAT Class 6A state poll is its overall depth. Juniors Dominic Piccolo, Henry Henze and Samarth Dubey have made drastic improvements this year, as have seniors Kavin Chengavarayan and Samuel Martinson.
“These guys have been working,” Bhattacharyya said. “It's not just work ethic. They have an actual love for this sport, which is really important and a reason why they have improved so much lately because not only just forced to do it, but because they want to do it. Anytime if I need to go for a run, they're down. They love this sport."
Two-time defending state champion Flower Mound will be the heavy favorite to win the girls’ division at the district meet, but Coppell multi-sport athlete and sophomore Mallory Sherrer is enjoying a breakout season and has the chance to solidify a berth in the Region I-6A meet.
Sherrer has been Coppell’s most consistent female runner. She ran to 14th place in a field of 171 runners at Jesuit. She has four top-20 finishes on the season, including an eighth-place showing at the Lubbock ISD Invitational on Sept. 17.
Let’s also give some love to Coppell’s tennis team. The Cowboys lost a good chunk of their roster from last season, including their top-four boys’ players.
Alum Vinay Patel was one of the most notable losses to graduation. This past spring, Patel and senior Lindsay Patton qualified for the state tournament in mixed doubles and became the first individuals from Coppell to win a state match since 2017.
Roster turnover and all, first-year Coppell head coach Anthony Smith had a lot of confidence in his returners and the team's newcomers. Junior Rikita Koshimizu has taken over Patel’s spot at the No. 1 singles line and delivered some key wins for the Cowboys.
Sophomore Shay Patel, who was on varsity last year but hardly saw any game action, was one of the main catalysts to Coppell’s run to third place in 6-6A this season. Patel, the younger brother of Vinay, went undefeated in district play at No. 4 singles and had a winning record with teammate and junior Sayon Nath at boys’ No. 2 doubles.
Coppell’s freshman class is talented. Lexie Patton, who is Lindsay’s sister, and Gabby Rice have made a solid impression at girls’ No. 1 doubles.
“I’m very proud that we were able to secure a spot as one of the four teams representing District 6-6A moving into the playoffs,” Smith said. “We have worked really hard and played a lot of great teams so that we were battle-tested and ready for the playoffs.
“We have done a great job working to develop a strong team and leadership with our athletes to take over those positions.”
Shay Patel said Coppell’s success wouldn’t have been possible without Smith’s tutelage.
“A lot of the credit goes to coach Smith,” Patel said. “He loves this team, and really cares about all of us. He wants us to get better. He is one of the main reasons we finished as the third seed in our district.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.