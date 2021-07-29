Landon Wren said that it would take a lot to lure him away from Decatur. A 1997 graduate of Decatur, Wren played baseball, basketball, football and track and field for the Eagles before returning to his alma mater in January 2016 as a coach.
That opportunity came in July.
Not long after Nick Benton resigned after six seasons as Coppell’s head cross country and head girls track and field coach, Wren applied for those two positions. Wren’s hiring was announced on Coppell’s track and field and cross country Twitter account on Tuesday.
"It was not an easy decision [to leave Decatur]," Wren said. "Decatur has been a great place for me to teach and coach. The community is great. The kids are just wonderful kids to coach. My parents still live there. My brother is raising his kids there. My sister is raising her kids there. That's definitely still home for me.
“It really took a job like Coppell to pull me away. Honestly, I wasn't really looking this summer to leave because I really enjoyed my job there. I had a good group coming back in track. But when a job like the Coppell job comes open in this profession for what I want to do, I told myself when I made this decision that I want to be both a track and head cross country coach. At some point I would like to coach at the highest classification. When it opened up, I had to kick the tires off."
Benton is stepping away from coaching and will transition to a career in aviation. He led Coppell to the Class 6A state title in girls cross country in 2018. Last season, the Cowgirls earned a share of the Region I-6A team title with rival Flower Mound, and sophomore Sky Schuller placed second in the girls pole vault at the state track and field championships. The Coppell boys cross country team, meanwhile, finished in fifth place in the state meet last fall.
Wren has history with Benton. Benton was the head coach for the cross country and track and field teams at The Colony from 2010-15 before accepting a position with Coppell in 2015. At the same time, Wren was an assistant coach at Lewisville before moving back to Decatur in 2016. Wren had been the head boys track and field coach for Decatur for the last five years.
“Nick's done a great job with the program and really built it to one of the top programs in the state,” Wren said. “I think knowing that and knowing the success that they've had, it drives me as a coach to maintain that success.”
When it comes to success, Wren has learned from one of the best. Last fall, when a position opened for an assistant cross country coach at Decatur, it gave him a chance to work with Decatur head coach David Park. The Eagles have captured 10 state championships in cross country, eight with Park as head coach.
Now, it’s onto Coppell for Wren.
"I'm super excited,” he said. “It's been a whirlwind these last two weeks from the time that I found out that Nick was leaving and going through the interview process and meeting the parents and kids on Tuesday and having the first workout [Wednesday] morning. It's been crazy, to say the least.
“A lot of the time, you have the summer to settle in. I feel like I had a few days. It's going to take some time and I know that. But I’m excited about that opportunity at Coppell.”
