Coppell senior TJ Pompey is one of five high school baseball players from the state of Texas that has been selected to compete in the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28. Pompey, Porter’s Zane Adams, Pottsboro’s Barrett Kent, Round Rock’s Travis Sykora and Sinton’s Blake Mitchell will play for the West team.
The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place in St. Petersburg, Fla., July 20-24.
The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse of some of the most talented young athletes from around the world and provides the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players destined to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport.
Two-hundred fifty Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball, while 31 All-American Classic alums were selected on the first day of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft held last month.
Over the past 19 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped Perfect Game’s charitable arm, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, contribute more than $1.5 million to a variety of local causes. This year, Perfect Game Cares and DBacks Give Back will host a free kids camp at Chase Field on Aug. 24 and a free coaches clinic at Chase Field on Aug. 25. Proceeds from All-American Classic events will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and PG Cares Grow the Game Fund.
Admission to Chase Field to watch the All-American Classic will be free and fans can enter through the main gate on the day of the game. Additionally, the All-American Classic will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. and on Perfect Game’s OTT channel PerfectGame.TV.
Fans can support Pompey’s fundraising efforts by texting “PGAAC10” to 71777.
Named the most valuable player of District 6-6A for this past season, Pompey went 8-3 with a 1.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts against 20 walks to help lead Coppell to the No. 1 seed from their district and a second straight appearance in the regional semifinals.
