Coppell senior TJ Pompey will compete in the 20th Annual Perfect Game All-American Classic in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Coppell senior TJ Pompey is one of five high school baseball players from the state of Texas that has been selected to compete in the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28. Pompey, Porter’s Zane Adams, Pottsboro’s Barrett Kent, Round Rock’s Travis Sykora and Sinton’s Blake Mitchell will play for the West team.

The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place in St. Petersburg, Fla., July 20-24.

