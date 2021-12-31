Allyssa Potter Coppell

Coppell's Allyssa Potter netted 30 points in the Cowgirls' 58-37 win over Denton Ryan on Thursday.

The state-ranked Coppell girls basketball team completed the 2021 portion of the 2021-22 season schedule without a loss.

Coppell, ranked No. 10 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, won all five games in this week's Frisco Centennial Tournament to improve to 25-0. 

It didn't come easy, but the Cowgirls survived a big test from Prosper Rock Hill in a 53-48 victory over the Blue Hawks on Thursday. Rock Hill led 26-22 at the half, but Coppell outscored the Blue Hawks 31-22 in the second half to remain perfect on the season.

Landry Sherrer scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Coppell. Allyssa Potter made four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and went on to score 14 points. India Howard added 10 points.

Coppell had a much easier time with Denton Ryan earlier in the day Thursday, starting the game on a 16-8 run and never looking back in a 58-37 win over the Lady Raiders.

Jules LaMendola poured in 22 points in the win, followed by 10 from Potter, who averaged 14 points per game in the tournament. Coppell overcame 25 points by Ryan's Janiah Allen.

On Wednesday, Coppell cruised to a 71-41 victory over McKinney Boyd for its second win of the season over the Lady Broncos.

Potter led all scorers with 30 points on eight 3-pointers, followed by 14 from LaMendola and 12 by Howard.

On Tuesday, Howard scored 22 points and LaMendola had 20 points to power the Cowgirls to a convincing 63-33 victory over Grapevine. The Cowgirls were great on the defensive end, allowing just nine-second half points to the Lady Mustangs after Coppell led 32-24 at halftime.

To open tournament play, Coppell survived an early scare by The Colony and rallied for a 62-31 victory, also on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 14-9 lead on the 22-0 Cowgirls, but Coppell outscored The Colony 53-17 over the final three quarters of play.

Brown led The Colony with nine points, followed by eight from Norris.

Coppell received a game-high 18 points from LaMendola and 13 from Potter.

Howard and LaMendola were named to the all-tournament team.

