Coppell's Akil Daresalamwala, second from left, and Hebron's Owen English, second from right, were neck-and-neck down the homestretch of the 4x400-meter relay. The Cowboys finished second in the race but vaulted to the top spot in the team standings to capture a District 6-6A championship.
MURPHY -- For as close as the top three teams were in the standings on the boys half of Thursday's District 6-6A track and field meet, Coppell head coach Eric Hill still liked his squad's chances.
Even though the Cowboys were in third place heading into the night's final event, the 4x400-meter relay, the district title was very much within reach with just 3.5 points separating a three-team logjam of Marcus, Plano West and Coppell.
"I went by myself up there in the bleachers for the 4x4," Hill said. "I knew we were behind, but the first thing I said to myself was that I was glad I had the four that I have. I knew those guys would meet the challenge."
The Cowboys did just that, finishing second and with enough distance ahead of Marcus and West to vault over both and into first place in the team standings to secure the program's first district championship since 2019.
It wasn't some post-race deliberation, however. Results of the boys' 4x400 relay and the final team standings weren't announced until well after the event's conclusion. Meet officials were called upon to review a photo finish between the Coppell senior Akil Daresalamwala and Hebron senior Owen English, while Marcus filed a protest regarding the race.
Neither motion impacted the event's results, with Hebron clocking a 3:20.24 to edge Coppell's 3:20.25. Marcus took fifth and West seventh to aid the Cowboys' rise to 122.5 points in the final standings -- outlasting the Marauders in second place at 114 and the Wolves in third with 109.
"This was a tightly contested track meet and that's why I love the 4x4, because if it comes down to that event I like my chances with the guys I've got," Hill said. "We have some fierce competitors and some guys who love that competition. They love to get after it and I think that all culminated tonight to help us win a district championship."
The endgame was a bit more decisive on the girls' side. After capturing the first district title in program history last season, the Flower Mound girls wasted no time adding another conference title to its trophy case. The Lady Jaguars rolled up a resounding 189 points to finish well ahead of second-place Coppell at 123 and third-place Plano East at 85.
"I think it obviously gives you a lot of confidence knowing that they've done it before and you've got a lot of those same kids coming back to do it again," said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach.
That experience paid off to the tune of six gold medals won across two days of competition at Kimbrough Stadium. The Lady Jaguars maintained their stranglehold on the district's long-distance races with wins by senior Natalie Cook in the 3,200 (10:07.31) and 1,600 (4:45.31), sophomore Samantha Humphries in the 800 (2:12.13) and the relay of seniors London Gray, Abigail Black, McKenzie Schultz and sophomore Nicole Humphries in the 4x400 (3:57.71).
Senior Eva Vreeland added a win in the 100 hurdles (14.35) and junior Riley Ward posted a personal-record 5-10 finish in the high jump, which ties the second-best mark in the state for this season.
The Jaguars were paced by a win from junior Cooper Davis in the 110 hurdles at 14.51.
"I think it's been just more teamwork. I think the girls care about each other and work hard for each other, and I think that has made a difference," Cook said. "Sometimes track can be very individual-based and now you may see a girl who's doing the hurdles but she's cheering on her teammate in the 100. They're working really well together as a team."
As the Flower Mound girls distanced from the field, six other high schools won at least one event during the district meet.
That included a combined five gold medals for Coppell, including three for the 6-6A champion boys. Senior Ryan Sewell accounted for two on his own, scoring personal-record wins in the shot put (53-5) and discus throw (166-8). Teammate and senior Wesley Arnold was the lone runner to clock a time under 50 seconds in the 400, racing to a 49.28 to finish first.
The Cowgirls were paced by junior Sky Schuller, who medaled in five events with golds captured in the long jump (18-8) and pole vault (13-3).
"I told them to enjoy it because they've earned it," Hill said. "These guys put in the work. These kids respond incredibly well to challenges and to workouts and their coaches pushing them. They earned that thing."
Plano ISD wedged its way into the top three of the team standings thanks to third-place finishes by the West boys and East girls.
The Wolves did their damage by winning five events, including a sweep by senior Hudson Heikkinen in the 1,600 (4:16.31) and 3,200 (9:35.50), plus a pair of district titles in the long jump by senior Kassi Kassi (22-11 1/2) and one in the triple jump for senior Jayden Louis-Charles (47-1 1/2). Senior Armani McFadgon raced to first in the 200 (21.91) to put West in the mix for the 6-6A title late in the meet.
The Lady Wolves got a win from senior Camryn McPhaul in the 400 with a 57.01.
The East girls, meanwhile, impressed in the sprints on Thursday. Senior Tiriah Kelley defended her 6-6A titles in the 100 (11.62) and 200 (24.01) and teamed with junior Janiya Richardson and seniors Kaylee Moody and Kaley Qualls to win the 4x100 relay (46.18).
The Lewisville girls had their say as well. The Lady Farmers took the top spot in the 4x200 relay behind sophomore Paislie Allen, junior Bre'Anna Harlin, sophomore Sydnee Wilson and junior Te'Anna Harlin with a 1:39.62. Te'Anna Harlin added a gold medal in the triple jump (37-8 3/4).
Lewisville swept the 4x200 with the boys' team of juniors Xavier Lewis, Leon Williams, Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins racing to a 1:26.67, while Lewis doubled up on his hardware with a win moments earlier in the 100 (10.61).
Lewisville ISD bunkmate Marcus totaled five gold medals at the district, three for its runner-up boys team. Senior Jonathan Heath came away with a win in the 800 (1:55.76), senior Jonathan Dixon took the top spot in the 300 hurdles, and senior Zane Hicke edged out a district title in the high jump (6-6). Junior Emma Sralla heaved a 169-5 to win the discus throw, while senior Kim Ume-Ezeoke PR'ed for first in the 300 hurdles (43.62).
Hebron bookended the boys meet with wins in the 4x100 (42.15) and the 4x400 (3:20.24) -- races that were both decided by four-hundredths of a second or less -- while senior Skylar Bohlman posted a first-place finish in the shot put (45-10 1/2). Fellow Hawk and junior Brayden Jones added a PR in the pole vault, clearing 15-2, to win the event.
The top four finishers in each event automatically qualify for next week's area meet alongside 5-6A. The second round of the postseason is set for Thursday at McKinney's Ron Poe Stadium
"I don't mind saying that we want to challenge for a state title," Cook said. "It's a group that has a lot of top-level athletes and that's what you need to finish well at state. It takes more than that to win at district, and that's why I'm so proud of our program for how they came together for this meet."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.