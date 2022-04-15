The Coppell and Marcus baseball teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in District 6-6A.
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the Cowboys and Marauders are virtually tied atop the district standings -- Marcus is 9-1 in 6-6A, while Coppell is 8-1. And both teams have gone a combined 17-2 against the remainder of the district.
On Wednesday, Coppell again flexed its muscles. Behind a combined one-hitter by junior TJ Pompey and senior Landry Fee, the Cowboys earned a 3-0 win over Lewisville. Pompey totaled four strikeouts in six shutout innings. Fee struck out three in a scoreless seventh.
“TJ and Landry attacked the zone and were able to stay ahead in counts all night long,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “Their command of the zone was excellent.”
And while Pompey and Fee were dialed in, Lewisville pitcher Ji Park was matching scoreless innings.
Coppell finally got to Park in the sixth inning.
A defensive error by Lewisville allowed Zack Darkoch to score the game’s first run. Two batters later, Andrew Schultz hit a clutch two-run single, increasing the Cowboy advantage to 3-0.
Andrew Nester went 2 for 3 to lead Coppell’s efforts at the plate.
Coppell is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday for the start of a two-game series vs. Plano East. Tuesday’s game will be played in Coppell, while East will serve as the host for Friday’s contest.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.