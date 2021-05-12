The Coppell and The Colony baseball teams will continue their respective postseason journeys on Thursday in the area round of the playoffs.
Fueled by a 2-for-3, four-RBI performance by senior Tony Vernars, Coppell doubled up Denton Guyer, 8-4, on Friday to complete a two-game sweep of the Wildcats in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Sophomore catcher Bradley Castillo also had two hits and finished with two RBIs, while senior Chayton Krauss worked around six hits and four runs to strike out six Guyer batters in the final game of the series.
Coppell won Game 1, 2-0, last Thursday behind the third straight complete-game shutout by senior Will Rodman, who struck out 12 and worked around five Wildcat hits. Krauss hit a long single off the outfield wall to plate the first run. Castillo clubbed an RBI triple in the sixth inning.
Coppell (26-7-1) expects to face a stiffer test against Jesuit (32-4) this week in the area round.
Jesuit is coming off a dominant performance against Arlington, with the Rangers winning the best-of-3 series by a combined score of 28-1.
Jake Storey and Tucker Huhn tossed back-to-back complete games for Jesuit. Huhn allowed just three hits and struck out seven in a 14-1 win for the Rangers in Game 1. Storey tossed a one-hitter in Game 2.
Jesuit’s offense finished with a total of 25 hits for the two games.
Game 1 between Coppell and Jesuit is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Jesuit. Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Dallas.
The Colony (22-7-2), like Coppell and Jesuit, rode its pitching staff to a two-game sweep of Frisco Lone Star in the first round of the playoffs.
Senior Ryan Scott struck out seven and had seven strikeouts in seven solid innings of work in a 3-2 win for the Cougars in Game 1.
Fellow senior Devin Reyna struck out eight and held the Rangers to three hits in a 4-1 win for The Colony in Game 2. Scott provided all of the offensive support that Reyna needed, clubbing the game-winning, three-run home run in the third inning. Christian Matthews, also a senior, tallied two hits in the victory.
It was the second playoff series win in program history for the Cougars – the first occurrence came in 2018 against these same Rangers.
The Colony advances to the area round and will face Woodrow Wilson. Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Irving High. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played Friday and Saturday at Irving MacArthur. First pitch for the second game is set for 7 p.m. If necessary, the third game will start at 1 p.m.
Wilson swept its bi-district series with Sunset, winning Game 1, 13-2, before escaping with an 8-7 win in Game 2.
