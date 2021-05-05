Three area baseball teams will begin their quest for a state championship this week.
Coppell (24-7-1) will face Denton Guyer in a Class 6A bi-district playoff, with game one in a best-of-three series set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coppell ISD Sports Complex. Winners of six games in a row, the Cowboys enter the postseason red hot and with a season-best No. 9 ranking in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A Top 25 poll to boot.
There is plenty of familiarity between the two schools as the Cowboys and Wildcats played each other on March 8, with Coppell cruising to an 8-1 win.
A scoreless game through three innings, Coppell’s bats came to life in the fourth inning. Cowboy senior Will Rodman lined an RBI single to put ahead for good. One inning later, Purdue pledge David Jeon crushed a grand slam to give Coppell some breathing room.
But, Guyer has made big strides ever since that seven-run defeat. The Wildcats (16-18-1) shook off a 1-6 start to the season and won four of their last five games to close out the regular season and clinch third place in District 5-6A.
The scene will shift to Guyer on Friday for game two with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. If necessary, game three would be played Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Coppell senior Chayton Krauss has been a force both on the mound and at the plate for the District 6-6A runners-up, posting a 9-1 record with 71 strikeouts and hitting .418 with eight home runs and 16 doubles. The Cowboys have also received stellar pitching from senior Will Rodman, who has five wins 36 strikeouts and a 1.9 ERA.
Smotherman Field in Frisco will serve as the location for The Colony’s first-round matchup with Frisco Lone Star. The first two games in the best-of-three series will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. And, if necessary, a third game would start at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The series will feature a pair of teams that have won 20 games. The Cougars (20-7-2) recently captured their first district championship in program history. Lone Star (20-12-2), meanwhile, won seven of their last eight games to beat out a loaded field and earn the final playoff berth from District 9-5A.
It’s also a rematch of a 2018 playoff series, one in which The Colony defeated Lone Star in three games to earn its first postseason series win in program history.
The Cougars are led on the mound by senior Devin Reyna, who boasts a stingy 1.63 ERA to go along with 63 strikeouts and seven wins. Offensively, junior Jack Jack Farr has a .404 batting average, while senior Ryan Scott is batting .392 and has six home runs along with 11 doubles.
Lake Dallas had to wait until Tuesday night to learn of its first-round opponent. That’s because Azle and Wichita Falls Rider had to finish out the remainder of their regular-season schedule to determine the order of finish in 5-5A.
Azle and Rider both finished with identical marks of 7-3 in conference play, but the Hornets won the tiebreaker and earned second place in 5-5A to book a date with Lake Dallas in the bi-district round, while the Raiders slid into third place.
Azle (15-7-3) rode the arms of its pitching staff to finish district play with four straight wins — allowing a total of one run over that span of play.
Lake Dallas (13-15) clinched third place in 6-5A on April 27 and the Falcons did it in dramatic fashion. Sophomore Will McConnell was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Falcons a 4-3 walk-off victory over Richland.
Game one between Lake Dallas and Azle is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Dallas. Game two is set for noon Saturday at Azle. If necessary, game three will be played 30 minutes after the end of the second game, also at Azle.
It’ll be the first playoff games for Lake Dallas head coach Chris Haney, who took over last year for Ryan Howard after Howard accepted the same position at Coppell.
