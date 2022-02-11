The Colony and Coppell boys basketball teams have been a beacon of success.
Both teams have current multi-year playoff streaks and each squad is one victory away from clinching postseason berths.
The Colony needs to win one of its last two regular-season games against Lovejoy or Prosper Rock Hill or have Princeton lose to McKinney North on Friday to wrap up a fifth consecutive playoff berth. The Leopards clinched the District 10-5A title Tuesday. Rock Hill is also bound for the playoffs.
The Cougars got one step closer towards achieving that goal Tuesday with a convincing 63-47 victory over winless Denison.
In a game in which 10 different players scored for The Colony, the Cougars (15-13 overall, 7-4 District 10-5A) raced out to a 19-7 first-quarter lead over the Yellow Jackets and never looked back.
Phoenix Williams poured in 13 points in a winning effort, followed by 12 each from Grayson Ryan and Xavier McKinney and 11 from Tristen Robins.
Coppell, meanwhile, had to come from behind to defeat Flower Mound, 34-32, to earn its 20th win of the season.
The Jaguars frustrated the Cowboys through the game’s first three quarters, holding Coppell (20-13, 7-5 6-6A) to just 19 points over that span. But the Cowboys came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points in the frame to overtake Flower Mound.
"They were frustrating us in the first half,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “In the second half, we increased our defensive pressure and were able to force some turnovers. We hit some shots and Naz made big free throws."
Coppell senior Nazir Brown poured in 17 points with his last two points – a pair of free throws with just over 30 seconds remaining in the ballgame to give the Cowboys the lead for good – being the biggest difference.
"Naz was the guy that we were leaning on,” Schnell said. “He made some big shots and had two free throws for us late in the game that helped us to win."
Coppell can clinch a playoff berth with a win Friday against unbeaten Plano or next Tuesday vs. Plano West. If the Cowboys win both games, they will lock up third place in 6-6A. The Wildcats captured their first outright district title in 16 years on Tuesday with a 66-32 rout over rival West.
