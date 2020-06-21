Although it was an award for the 2018-19 school year, Coppell boys track and field coach Karl Pointer was recently named the Texas Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High Schools.
University Interscholastic League assistant athletic director Brian Polk nominated Pointer.
“It was very humbling to get that,” Pointer said. “When I first got it, I called Brian and asked him, ‘Is this a joke? Or are you serious? He goes, ‘No’. As a coach, I could always do more. There are a lot of deserving coaches in the state.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations is the body that writes the rules of competition for most high school sports and activities in the U.S.
Pointer was scheduled to be presented with a plaque during a ceremony at this year’s state track meet in Austin, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been pushed back to a later date.
Polk worked with Pointer when the latter served as Chairman for the Texas High School Coaches Association track advisory team from 2016-19, where rules were reviewed and rule changes were submitted to the THSCA and UIL for a vote.
“When I came on to the association with the rules committee, they had been trying to work on expanding the number of meets that track coaches can go to during the week,” Pointer said. “Prior to that, we had been limited to two meets during the school week, whereas other sports – baseball, golf – they could go to multiple events during the week. At a lot of schools, travel is an issue, weekend meets are an issue.
“The association had started that process and my last year there in 2019, we were able to finally get that rule passed through the UIL council. It took a lot of tweaking between the association, between the UIL to getting it to a point where the UIL council and the superintendents voted on it and got it approved. We finally got it to where you can do half of your meets during the middle of the school week. It was a compromise but definitely a big win.”
Under Pointer’s direction, Coppell’s boys have been crowned district champions in each of the last four years. The Cowboys qualified eight student-athletes for the state meet and produced a state champion in the discus in 2016 from Colin Echols, who is now throwing at Kansas State. Jackson Walker, a recent Coppell graduate, was the state runner-up in the 800-meter run as a junior.
Pointer, who has served as Coppell head boys track and field coach since 2014, says the coach of the year award is an honor that should be shared amongst his colleagues.
“It’s a great honor, but to me, it’s an honor to my coaches,” he said. “I have a lot of great coaches at my job. They make my job easy as a head coach.”
