Coppell was unable to build on a halftime lead Friday as Prestonwood Christian erupted for 24 third-quarter points to hand the Cowboys a 55-41 non-district loss at Buddy Echols Field.
The loss spoiled a four-touchdown, 143-yard performance by Coppell’s Blake Robbins.
The Lions’ third-quarter explosion came after the Cowboys (1-1) had posted 21 points in the second quarter to come alive offensively and take a 21-17 halftime lead.
The only points of the first quarter came courtesy of a Prestonwood field goal.
The Lions outgained the Cowboys 504-428 on the night, and while Coppell’s rushing attack totaled 215 yards compared to Prestonwood’s 123, it was three interceptions by the Cowboys that proved to be the difference on this night.
Senior Dylan Nelson, who was coming off a 246-yard performance receiving-wise in Week 1 against Sachse, caught seven passes for 98 yards and also rushed four times for 50 yards. Zach Darkoch had three receptions for 80 yards and a score.
Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 14-of-29 passes through the air for 213 yards and also rushed for 22 yards on five totes with two total touchdowns.
Prestonwood quarterback Maguire Martin was brilliant, completing 21-of-30 passes for 381 yards with five touchdowns.
The Lions also received big receiving performances from Derek Eusebio (143 yards, two TDs) and Nate Stafford (110 yards, two TDs).
Coppell will look to bounce back Sept. 10 against Highland Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field. It serve as the final non-district game for the Cowboys.
