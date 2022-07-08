Ashley Minick is headed back to her alma mater.
After spending one year as Coppell head softball coach, Minick was recently hired as a co-head coach of the Flower Mound softball team, and she will serve alongside Mark Larriba, who was Minick’s high school coach. Minick, a 2014 Flower Mound graduate, replaces fellow alum Ali Baird, who is now the head coach at Prosper.
"I'm really excited,” Minick said. “I've always wanted to go back and teach and coach at Flower Mound. I'm very passionate about it. This opportunity is very exciting for me."
In her one season at Coppell, Minick’s Cowgirls went 20-9, finished in second place in District 6-6A and was a bi-district finalist. The Cowgirls had six honorees on the all-district team, including Kat Miller, who was named the pitcher of the year.
Minick continued Coppell’s tradition of success. She took over for Mike Dyson, who stepped down in 2021 following four playoff appearances in his six years at the helm.
"I enjoyed every minute of it,” Minick said. “It was a great staff. It was great players. It was a great atmosphere to be in. I'm really sad to leave, because I'm going to miss everybody dearly. But I talked to my family, and this is the direction that is going to work the best for me. I'm super excited to be at Flower Mound."
Coppell has since promoted from within.
Kim LeComte, who spent this past year as one of Minick’s top assistants, has been elevated to the role that Minick had occupied.
LeComte, a 2008 graduate of Boerne, came to Coppell last year after spending the previous three seasons as the head coach at Amarillo Tascosa, where she helped turn around a struggling Rebels program.
Under LeComte, Tascosa won its first district game in more than a decade and, in her final year, the Rebels came up one win short of making the playoffs for the first time in several years and also had a player commit to playing collegiate softball at Lubbock Christian University.
“There wasn't a whole lot of discipline, passion or commitment when I first got that job,” she said. “My last year there, our center fielder received a scholarship to play at Lubbock Christian. She was my first softball player that had ever committed to play at next level. I was very excited about that."
Minick, meanwhile, will look to help Flower Mound regroup after missing the playoffs this year, which comes one year after the Lady Jaguars played in the state tournament for the first time in their decorated history.
Flower Mound will return a formidable lineup for the 2023 season – a list that includes reigning District 6-6A defensive player of the year and senior Logan Halleman, senior pitcher Landrie Harris and junior Brooke Hull.
More than anything, Minick is excited for the opportunity to coach alongside Larriba, who has served as Lady Jaguars co-head coach since the 2007-08 season.
"I'm excited to learn more from him,” Minick said. “He knows a lot. So, I'm excited to take this opportunity to learn from him and combine our skills. Hopefully, we can do something great this next year."
Minick showered her successor with high praise, saying that LeComte’s experience will allow the Cowgirls to continue to thrive.
“We had a great year this season,” LeComte said. “I think our coaching staff got along and gelled last year, and the girls really fed off that. I’m excited to make transition to head coach. I hope the girls are excited. I plan on continuing with the mentality and discipline that we set last year. I’m excited to keep that going.”
Both LeComte and Minick had standout playing careers.
LeComte helped Boerne to the 2007 Class 4A state championship before going on to West Texas A&M, where she was a two-time All-American center fielder, held multiple school and conference records and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Champions in 2017.
Minick, meanwhile, helped lead the Lady Jaguars to the regional quarterfinals her junior and seniors season. In college, she made 154 appearances for Texas Tech and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team in three consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.