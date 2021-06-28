After navigating its way through the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Coppell football team has been working hard in its attempt to earn a second straight playoff berth.
And this time around, the Cowboys have been allowed to practice without any restrictions.
It was around this time last year when Coppell was forced to move all team activities from in person to a virtual platform because of a health order that was put in place by Dallas County. Any team meetings were held over a Zoom meeting. The health order lasted for more than a month with Coppell being allowed to return to the team facility in early August 2020.
This year, Coppell held spring practice and even got in a spring game at Buddy Echols Field.
The spring game featured a mix of both the first team as well as backups. Incoming juniors Jack Fishpaw and Zack Darkoch received reps at quarterback. They are both vying for the starting job that has been vacated by recent graduate Ryan Walker.
“They’re both good athletes,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “They both throw a good ball. They can run and extend a play.”
Also in the spring game, incoming junior Nicolas Radicic booted a 57-yard field goal and had a punt that traveled more than 50 yards. Kohl’s Professional Camps has Radicic rated as the No. 1 kicker and the No. 5 punter in the nation for the class of 2023.
“He’s a good young prospect,” DeWitt said. “Obviously, he did the punt without facing a rush. I knew that he was capable of doing that. He’s done it all spring. He’s certainly a guy that can be a weapon for us.”
DeWitt said that he has been impressed with the play of senior offensive lineman Alvin Ebosele, who has received 12 Division 1 offers, as well as fellow linemen Charles Weber and Trevor Timmerman.
Jack McAdams has thrived in his new role at inside linebacker after moving from outside linebacker, DeWitt said.
“I’ve been impressed with the way that he’s picked it up,” DeWitt said.
Coppell has practiced this spring without incoming senior Anthony Black, who is focusing on playing basketball. Black holds 17 Division 1 offers to play basketball and is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.
That’s opened the door for other players to step up.
“We’ve had quite a few guys step up and give us some depth,” DeWitt said. “We still have a lot of work to do this summer. We still have a handful of guys who we want to see have a good summer heading into fall camp.”
As Coppell starts to navigate its way through the summer months to help prepare for its Aug. 27 season opener at Sachse, DeWitt said that he has been pleased with the physical aspect of his team’s play.
“Not having spring a year ago, you could tell a difference, especially early in the season with our fundamentals,” he said. “It was a big emphasis this spring. It’s hard to simulate in T-shirts. It’s about getting off blocks, especially for the linemen and linebackers, as well as the skill guys on both sides of the ball.”
