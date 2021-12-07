With the start of District 6-6A play looming, the Coppell girls basketball team couldn’t be happier with how the season has played out so far.
The Cowgirls, No. 6 in the latest Class 6A state poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, is 16-0 on the season after winning all five games to capture the Toast of The Coast Tournament title last weekend in Rockport, Texas.
Coppell defeated Hays 51-33 in the championship game on Saturday. The Cowgirls won every game by double digits. In the semifinals, Coppell won a defensive-minded 47-29 game against Kerrville Tivy in the semifinals. The Cowgirls went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Aransas Pass 52-23, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 48-23 and Austin Navarro 78-8.
Junior guard/forward Jules LaMendola was named tournament MVP after averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists and two steals per game. In the championship game, she nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Senior forward India Howard also played a key role in helping Coppell to win a tournament for the second time this season, averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
“I thought we moved the ball really well all weekend, averaged 14 assists per game as a team,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “We have some significant injuries right now, so it was good for other people to step up and take advantage of the minutes that opened up. Additionally, we got zoned a lot and it was good to rep against that and it gave some of our kids like Allyssa Potter and Landry Sherrer the opportunity to get going from the perimeter.”
Coppell faces a big test tonight as the Cowgirls commence district play at No. 21 Plano (12-2). The Lady Wildcats won both meetings last season by scores of 58-42 and 46-27. The Cowgirls will seek a better start to the 6-6A portion of their schedule after starting last season 1-7, on their way to finishing with a conference mark of 5-9. Tonight’s game tips off at 7 p.m.
“It is obviously important to get off to a better start than last year,” Murphy said. “We finished the year strong, but dug too deep of a whole through the first round, and I think the girls are conscious of that. We have really strong leaders on this team, and they are locked in right now so it will be a good test to see where we are.”
