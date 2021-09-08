Down 2-0 in Tuesday’s non-district match against Keller, Coppell head volleyball coach Libby Pacheco said there were too many balls that were landing on the Cowgirls’ side of the court for her liking.
In an attempt to rectify that part of Coppell’s game, she made a few changes to her team’s lineup. And those personnel moves nearly paid off.
With a lineup that included junior outside hitter Elle-Belle Zimmerman, Coppell fought off two match points in the third set and then forced a deciding fifth set after senior Abby Hendricks hit the ball off the hands of a Keller defender. But in the fifth set, a few hitting and serve-receive errors by the Cowgirls proved too much to overcome as the Indians squeaked out a 3-2 win (25-23, 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 15-10).
“We found some people that were able to keep the ball in play, because we recognized after the first and second sets that it was an error-type of game,” Pacheco said. “Whoever was going to make the most errors was probably going to lose. It was just about finding that spark.”
In a match that served as the final tune-up for Coppell before District 6-6A play began Friday against Flower Mound, the Cowgirls were unable to build on leads in each of the first two sets against the Indians.
Coppell led 6-3 in the first set after a block by Hendricks and later 22-21 after a missed serve by Keller. But the Indians (14-12) received back-to-back kills by junior middle blocker Leah Ford to take the lead for good.
Early in the second set, the Cowgirls got two kills by junior Skye LaMendola and later a kill by junior middle blocker Allie Stricker to take an 11-10 lead on the Indians. But Keller got tough, receiving strong play from its defense and converting good passing into points. Junior right-side hitter Reagan Sharp had a kill and a block that gave the Indians momentum. Keller also received timely kills throughout the match by senior outside hitter Melanie McGann.
In the third set, Stricker spotted back-to-back service aces to get Coppell off to a good start. And later in the set, she had a kill to give the Cowgirls a 28-27 lead – a play that came moments after the Cowgirls fought off a pair of match points to stay alive in the contest. Hendricks buried the set-ending kill on the very next point.
“It was just an indication of that shift that was made between the second set and the third set, where they were just competing and were just fighting,” Pacheco said.
Stricker had one of her best performances of the season on Tuesday, finishing with 17 kills and four service aces.
“Stricker did a fantastic job,” Pacheco said. “She hit over .400 tonight. When you talk about a middle hitter, you talk a lot about attention being put on you and just being that terminator when you have the opportunity to hit the ball and get a side-out whenever we need it. She’s been a phenomenal piece for our offense this year.”
Coppell’s no-quit attitude continued into the fourth set.
The Cowgirl defense dove to the court several times to force the continuation of a point. Junior Taylor Young recorded a kill to give the Cowgirls a 24-18 lead, and three points later, Holz registered a kill to force a deciding fifth set.
But Coppell couldn’t complete the comeback.
Keller raced out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth set and never looked back.
Coppell finished non-district play with a 20-3 record and won tournament titles in Arlington and Justin Northwest.
“We’re doing lots and lots of good things,” Pacheco said. “To win 20 matches regardless of who is on the other side of the court, it’s a big accomplishment for these girls. So, I’m proud of them. I’m hoping to take some of those things that we’ve learned and transfer into district.”
