The Coppell baseball and softball teams have positioned themselves quite well to contend for a playoff berth in District 6-6A.
The Cowgirls have started district play strong, having taken a 5-2 record into Tuesday’s game against Flower Mound.
Although Hannah Gullatt hit a two-run home run for Coppell, it came a little too late. Flower Mound scored the first 12 runs of the game on its way to earning a 12-2 run-rule win in five innings.
Senior pitcher Kat Miller did all that she could to keep Coppell in the game. She held Flower Mound to one run over the first two innings. But the Lady Jaguars came alive in a big way in inning No. 3, scoring six times to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
Coppell dropped to 15-5 overall with the loss.
On the baseball field, Coppell mounted a huge comeback, but it fell just short in a 6-4 loss to Marcus on Tuesday.
Early on, it appeared that the Marauders were going to win this game going away.
Marcus scored five runs in the first inning.
It all started with a four-pitch walk with two outs. The Marauders took advantage, and they never let up. Nathan Harmon followed with an RBI single to plate the first run of the game.
Coppell had a chance to get out of the inning with giving up just the one run to Marcus. But an error allowed the inning to continue, and the Marauders scored five more times before it was all said and done.
Jackson Huffman made it 2-0 when he scored on a passed ball. Nick Mazzola’s double increased Marcus’ lead to four runs. Jacob Morgan capped off the inning with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead for the Marauders.
In the other dugout, Coppell was in search of a spark offensively. Tate Evans kept Coppell off-balance and he went on to toss a complete game with 12 strikeouts. But the Cowboys did get seven hits and four runs off him, just one of which was earned.
Coppell finally broke through in the top of the fifth.
Will Boylan and Carter Fields hit back-to-back doubles with Fields’ two-base hit reducing the Cowboys’ deficit to 5-1. TJ Pompey drove in the second Coppell run with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Marcus got one of those runs back on Harmon’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-2 lead.
Then, down to its last out, Coppell made things interesting. Boylan doubled and scored the first of two Cowboy runs in the inning. Pompey made it 6-4 Marcus with an RBI double.
It was the first district loss for Coppell, which dropped to 4-1.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.