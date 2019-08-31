SACHSE vs COPPELL
Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Rowlett Lakeshore Times sports editor Devin Hasson breaks down another back-and-forth high school football game between Sachse and Coppell.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments