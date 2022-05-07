When it came to preparing for the grind of the Region I-6A track and field meet, Coppell junior Sky Schuller said that she had plenty of practice.
Last year, Schuller travelled to Eugene, Ore., to compete in the heptathlon in the prestigious The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike. The heptathlon was comprised of seven events over a span of four days. Not only did she compete in a variety of events, she excelled in every one. Schuller finished second in both the 200-meter dash and 800 run, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 100 hurdles, long jump and shot put to earn fourth overall with 5,046 points.
Schuller’s future plans are to compete collegiately in the heptathlon, go to law school and pursue a career as a lawyer. But for now, she has made quite the case to advancing to the Class 6A state meet for the second straight year.
So, when it came time for Schuller to step onto the runway at Maverick Stadium at the University of Texas at Arlington for the two-day regional meet, she knew that she had a busy schedule. She came into the region meet having qualified in five events, and Schuller gave herself advice as how to mentally approach the meet: Take everything as it comes and do her best.
Schuller scored a possible 30 out of 50 points at the regional meet and earned state qualifications in both the pole vault and high jump. She cleared 13-6 to easily win the regional title in the pole vault by one foot and was second in the high jump with a height of 5-7.
“I was extremely happy because it's so difficult to qualify when only the top two kids in each event and throughout the state qualify for state,” Schuller said. “I felt very lucky to get two, especially in the high jump because we have such a tough region. I knew that I had to be performing at my best, and I did."
Schuller fell just short of earning a berth in the state meet in the long jump. She took third with a distance of 19-2. The UIL takes the top third-place finisher of the four regional meets to Austin, and while both Schuller and another jumper both had leaps of 19-2, Schuller lost on a tiebreaker.
It was also a record-setting meet for Schuller, who broke the school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.71. She owns the top mark in Coppell history in five different events: pole vault, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
“Fourth isn't bad considering how big of a meet it is,” she said. “I can't complain when I broke the school record. I literally did the best that I possibly could.”
Schuller added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, clocking a time of 14.52.
Watching Schuller place in the top five in five different events in a meet as competitive as the Region I-6A meet didn’t come as any kind of surprise to Coppell first-year head coach Landon Wren.
It was last August when Wren realized how easy it was for Schuller to handle that kind of workload. Schuller’s mother, Stephanie, sent a link of an interview that Schuller did of her experience of competing in both the heptathlon and pole vault.
“Watching that interview, that girl is poised,” Wren said. “For a 16-year-old girl, I was very impressed with how poised she was and how down-to-Earth she was. Sometimes you don't fault a kid who has had that much success that early and have a little arrogance and cockiness to them. She is not like that at all. The moment is never too big for her.”
Having success in the pole vault has come natural for Schuller. She first took up the pole vault in the seventh grade, and it success came instantaneously as she broke the school record in both her seventh- and eighth-grade years.
“As a gymnast, it's really fun to me,” she said. “It doesn't scare me going high. I love it. I love going to practice. I love competing.”
But for all of the individual success that Schuller has, she said that she wouldn’t be where she is now without her coaches and teammates, including junior Megan Judd. Judd, like Schuller, has some of the top marks in Coppell history. At the regional meet, Judd was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-11 1/2 and fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 5-6.
"I genuinely think don't that either of us would be what we are without the other, both in the high jump and long jump,” Schuller said. “We are both the best in Coppell history. I think it works out so well that we're best friends and we get to go to practice together. It makes events and meets that are sometimes stressful fun."
The 6A state meet is scheduled for Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium from the University of Texas in Austin.
Schuller has already made history in the pole vault. She broke her own school record earlier this season at the Steve Telaneus Invitational when she cleared 14-feet, and that height places her as fifth best in the nation.
But Schuller has competition. Tomball Memorial junior Molly Haywood owns the top height in Class 6A, having cleared 14-4. Comparing heights, though, is something that Schuller doesn’t take a lot of time thinking about.
"Honestly, this year I've tried not to look at the ranking as much because since track is so much about heights and times,” Schuller said. “It's really easy to compared yourself and get upset or overwhelmed when your competitor may have had a better meet than you. Really, it all comes down to how we do at the state meet, and at the same time, both of our careers aren't defined by this one meet."
Last year, Schuller placed second in the pole vault and sixth in the high jump. She would like nothing better than to clear 14 feet in the pole vault in Austin.
"There is always the goal to PR, but I'm really happy with 14 feet this year,” she said. “I think that I can get higher. I think that I can clear 14-3. That's the goal. If I go out and try my best, I'll still be happy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.