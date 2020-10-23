After a district-wide bye week, Coppell will travel to Clark Stadium on Friday night to commence District 6-6A play against Plano.
"I think the bye week was good for everybody," said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. "It's always good to have a week to get your legs under you and get everybody rested for the start of district."
It’ll be the first two meetings between the two schools since 2010.
Coppell defeated Plano 23-6 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Cowboys held the Wildcats to 56 rushing yards on 25 attempts and also forced three interceptions. DeWitt served as Coppell’s defensive coordinator that night. He will now oppose Plano as the Cowboys’ head coach.
The Wildcats are in search of their first win under new head coach Todd Ford. Suffering losses to McKinney (36-35) and Lake Highlands (42-24), the Wildcats have endured a similar plight in each contest.
In two games, Plano’s average halftime deficit has been 19.5 points — against McKinney, the Wildcats didn’t score until the closing moments of the first half and trailed, 21-7, at the break, and an all-out barrage by Lake Highlands sunk Plano into a 42-17 deficit through two frames.
Despite those slow starts, DeWitt knows that Plano is dangerous.
For the Wildcats, it all starts with senior running back Tylan Hines. He has carried 34 times for 218 yards with four touchdowns. Handing him the ball is dual-threat senior quarterback Oliver Towns, who is elusive both with his arm and his legs. He has thrown for 390 yards on 26-of-51 through the air and also rushed for 142 yards with four total touchdowns.
DeWitt also complimented Plano’s offensive line, who he says does “a good job of staying on their blocks.”
Defensively, senior Dylan Davis is Plano’s leading tackler on the season with 19 stops.
"Their running back is a really good player," DeWitt said. "You can tell that he's very explosive. He runs hard. Their offensive line is big. They're good up front. Their quarterback is a dual threat, and any time that you have a quarterback who can run, it's dangerous. They have good receivers. Their defensive line is very big and plays with great effort. They have a pretty good football team."
For Coppell (2-1), Friday night gives the Cowboys the opportunity to build off a successful preseason schedule.
They defeated Mesquite and Sachse – two playoff teams from a year ago – and nearly pulled off a furious rally against a Highland Park team that has lost just two games at Highlander Stadium since Randy Allen took over as head coach in 1999.
Coppell’s offense is firing on all cylinders with senior quarterback Ryan Walker under center. He has passed for 890 yards with 10 touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Senior K.J. Liggins (368 receiving yards, five touchdowns) has caught on well since returning to Coppell this summer after spending last year at Denton Guyer. Junior Anthony Black caught three touchdowns in the 42-36 loss to Highland Park. Junior Dylan Nelson is averaging 24.7 yards per catch.
It’s also on the ground where Coppell is producing. Senior Jason Ngwu has rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
"We've done some really good things,” said DeWitt. “We haven't played a complete game yet. We need to be more consistent. But, for the most part, I like where things are at."
Defensively, senior defensive back Zach Stricker has two interceptions, including a pick-six against Sachse, while fellow senior Tim O’Hearn has a team-high four tackles for loss to go along with 28 total tackles and three sacks.
Coppell’s has played well, with the exception of an occasional big play allowed, DeWitt said.
"As long as we do our jobs, we'll be fine," DeWitt said. "The kids are playing hard. We've had some mental busts. But, I think if we line up and do our job, our kids will play hard and I think we'll do well."
