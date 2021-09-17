With big shoes to fill off last year’s team that was a regional semifinalist, Coppell’s tennis team seeks to finish the regular season strong and contend for a playoff berth.
Coppell took a 5-7 overall record and 2-2 mark in District 6-6A play into Friday’s match against Allen. But Coppell has been doing so without some of its top players due to various illnesses and injuries. Head coach Rich Foster said that Friday will mark the first time this season that Coppell will be fully healthy.
Injuries and all, Coppell has faced elite competition. They’ve done battle against eight state-ranked teams: Class 5A’s No. 2 Abilene Wylie and Class 6A’s No. 1 Plano West, No. 3 Lake Travis, No. 5 Southlake Carroll, No. 11 Keller, No. 13 Katy Seven Lakes, No. 15 Marcus and No. 17 Tyler Legacy.
Coppell cruised to a 17-2 victory over Tyler Legacy on Sept. 11. Three days later, Coppell topped Hebron, 16-3. Coppell is set to return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lewisville.
It’s a Coppell team that lost its Nos. 1, 2 and 4 boys from a year ago as well as its Nos. 2 and 5 girls to graduation.
“We had some big shoes to fill coming into this year,” Foster said. “Replacing No. 1 and No. 2 boys who were four-year starters was a very tall order. I don’t mean to make excuses, but we have had some young players thrust into some playing situations with little to no varsity experience. I hope, as we become healthy, that experience will pay off down the stretch.”
Despite all of the personnel changes, Coppell has had a lot of individual success.
Lindsay Patton is a perfect 7-0 on the season in singles and has an 8-1 record in mixed doubles where she teams with Cason Cole.
Vinay Patel is 7-4 in boys singles and 8-3 in boys doubles with teammate Ishaan Dhandapani. Dhandapani is 7-3 in singles play.
Lakshana Parasuraman has a 6-1 record. Sarayu Parasuraman is 7-4 on the season.
“I feel we have a solid chance to win out our remaining district schedule and be on a roll going into the playoffs,” Foster said. “If we do win our remaining district matches, we would likely travel to Prosper for our first-round playoff match.”
