This season was like no other for Coppell’s volleyball team.
Coppell not only had to deal with its share of adversity on the court, but off it as well. The Cowgirls were forced to quarantine for two weeks in October over concerns of COVID-19 within its program. Yet, for all of those challenges, Coppell conquered them and earned a berth in the Class 6A playoffs where they took nationally ranked Prosper to five sets.
Coppell was rewarded for its hard work with six spots on the 6-6A all-district volleyball team. Senior middle blocker Madison Gilliland, a Texas Tech signee, was named the blocker of the year. Junior libero Beca Centeno and junior outside hitter Haley Holz landed on the first team. Sophomore middle blocker Reagan Engler and senior setter Mari Taira earned nods on the second team. Senior outside hitter Grace Bass received honorable mention.
Gilliland, a four-year starter stuffed the stat sheet in her final season donning a Cowgirl uniform. She finished with a whopping 314 kills, a team-leading 82 blocks, 33 service aces and 165 digs.
“She is the most dominant middle blocker in the district, hands down,” said Julie Price, Coppell head coach. “She has a great volleyball IQ and is crazy competitive. She was also a six-rotation player for us this year, which is pretty cool because it is rare for a middle blocker to be a primary passer and play defense. Overall, Madison has been a great contributor to our program.”
Centeno, meanwhile, stepped up to earn a leadership role on the team, all while guarding the back row in her first season as the team’s libero. She paced the Cowgirls with 385 digs and led the squad in service aces with 36.
“In her first season as libero, she owned the back row,” Price said. “She's super competitive and makes the players around her up their game to try to keep up with her. I'm excited to see how she continues to grow this offseason.”
Holz used her versatility to her advantage, playing every position on the court, except for setter. Her statistics back up her versatility. Holz tallied 276 digs, 160 kills, 22 blocks and 17 service aces.
“Haley was a critical part of our team success this season,” Price said. “Her skills as a premier beach player definitely translated over to the court, with scrappy back court play and a great assortment of shots at the net.”
Engler, meanwhile, became a dominant force at middle blocker by season’s end. She finished second on the team in both kills (166) and blocks (63) to go along with 36 digs.
“Reagan is a tremendous athlete who really started to own the middle blocker position by the end of the season,” Price said. “She's aggressive and gritty, capable of making big plays offensively and changing the game.”
Taira had big shoes to fill after the Cowgirls lost reigning district setter of the year Kinsey Bailey to graduation, but she made a seamless transition into that role – one that she shared with sophomore Taylor Young. Taira dished out 447 assists, in addition to 199 digs and 17 aces.
“She's such a leader with her positive attitude and work ethic – no excuses, ever,” Price said of Taira. “She played the last few weeks of the season with an injury that would have sidelined many other players.”
Bass played in just 12 sets this season, but she made the most of her time on the court, including 10 kills.
“Grace Bass is a huge part of the success we had this season,” Price said. “She’s a hard worker, a great teammate, unselfish and she puts the team ahead of herself each and every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.