Breaking school records is nothing new for the Coppell track and field teams. In fact, it has come with regularity as of late.
Junior Skyler Schuller broke her own record in the pole vault March 5 at the Coppell Relays with a height of 13-7, and the previous week, ran to a new record in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.3 seconds. The previous school record in the hurdles was 14.41.
Schuller was at again last week at the Texas Relays in Austin, clearing 13-7 1/4, which earned her a tie for fourth place.
And this time, she wasn’t alone.
Coppell’s boys 4x800 of Vedant Bhattacharyya, Asheer Jiwani, Samuel Martinson and Nicolas Martinez finished fifth out of 18 teams in a time of 8:01.1, breaking a 20-year-old school record in the process.
Schuller competed in three events at the Texas Relays. In addition to placing fourth in the pole vault, she placed ninth in the long jump with a distance of 18-3 1/4 and took 16th overall in the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.66.
Schuller was one of three Coppell athletes that competed in the pole vault. Kinley Wojick took 14th with a clearance of 11-5 3/4. On the boys’ side, Michael Nance finished 11th overall with a height of 14-5 1/4.
Megan Judd had a busy weekend in the field events, finishing 11th in the high jump (5-5) and 18th in the long jump (17-9 1/2).
Matthew Maldima was 18th out of 53 runners in the 100 dash, completing the event in a time of 10.92.
Maldima also ran one leg in the 4x100 for Coppell, which ran a time of 44.05. Joining him on the relay were Malkam Wallace, Braden Axe and Juliano Syre.
Coppell also competed in the 4x100 on the girls’ side. The quartet of Judd, Sedem Buatsi, D’Aira Green and Vedanti Naktode finished 36th in 48.96. The Cowgirls’ 4x400 of Green, Mallory Sherrer, Isabella Sarmiento and Emma Williams took 42nd in 4:06.84.
On March 24, the Cowboys earned their fifth straight first-place victory by winning the Susan Lumley Relays. Coppell won with 194 points.
Coppell earned a total of six gold medals on the day – highlighted by first-place victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 by Andrew Mullen, who won the mile in 4:34.92 and the two-mile in 9:43.34.
Martinez captured first place in the 800, finishing in a time of 2:02.46. Ryan Sewell won the discus with a throw of 148-1, while Jacob Sanders cleared 12-6 in the pole vault.
Coppell’s 4x400 of Wallace, Axe, Syre and Nathan Schrock posted a winning time of 43.65.
Coppell is back in action on Friday at the Marcus Invitational. Events are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.