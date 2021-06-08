Coppell alum Chiaka Ogbogu is an Olympian.
USA Volleyball announced on Monday that Ogbogu is one of 12 women that were chosen to compete for the U.S. at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, pending approval from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
The Olympics are scheduled to start July 23 with the opening ceremonies and last until Aug. 8 – one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and rescheduling of the Games from last year to this summer.
Ogbogu, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, helped to lead Coppell to back-to-back Class 5A state titles in 2011 and 2012. Not long after the Cowgirls won the second of those two championships, she was named the 2012 Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year. That’s in addition to earning the Texas Girls Coaches Associaton Class 4A-5A Player of the Year for that same school year. Ogbogu was also one of 24 seniors named first team Under Armour All-American.
After graduating from Coppell, Ogbogu went on to play collegiately for the Texas Longhorns, where she left Texas with the most blocks and block assists in school history. She was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association first team All-American while with the Longhorns.
A member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2018, Ogbogu has played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey.
The U.S. Women’s National Team is ranked No. 1 in the world and is currently pursuing its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in Rimini, Italy.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the U.S. finished in fourth place, trailing only champion China, runner-up Serbia and third-place The Netherlands.
