GARLAND—Coppell and Sachse put up relatively similar numbers in Friday’s season opener.
But sometimes, one player can make the difference, and in the end, the Cowboys had Dylan Nelson and the Mustangs did not.
Nelson accounted for 296 total yards and four touchdowns and the defense made some key plays late to help Coppell hold off Sachse and claim a 42-28 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
This marked the fourth straight season these two teams have clashed in the opening week, with the Cowboys now winning three of those meetings.
The Mustangs seemed to have all the momentum and had the home crowd humming after rallying from a two-score deficit at halftime to tie it at 28-28 when quarterback Alex Orji bulled in from five yards out with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
And Sachse had a chance to take the lead after forcing a quick three-and-out, but in what would become a trend late in the game, Coppell was able to capitalize on a mistake, with a botched handoff giving the Cowboys the ball back inside the red zone.
On the very next play, Nelson took the handoff and sliced through the defense for a 14-yard touchdown run to regain the advantage at 35-28.
The Mustangs had their chances to pull even, quickly moving into Coppell territory, but Braxton Myers made a nice read on a deep ball to make the interception and thwart the threat.
After forcing a punt on Sachse’s next possession, Coppell dialed a familiar number, with Jack Fishpaw finding Nelson on a short pass and letting his playmaker do the rest on a 56-yard score to push the lead to 42-28 with 5:38 left.
The Mustangs’ miscues continued, as they fumbled on their next possession, with Simi Socks pouncing on it for the Cowboys.
The Sachse defense did its job in forcing a quick punt, but the kick blindly hit a blocker in the back, with Coppell jumping on it and that was essentially the end.
The Mustangs had accomplished what they wanted to in the trenches. They held the Cowboys to just 87 yards on 36 carries, and taking out Nelson, Coppell had 31 attempts for only 36 yards.
Sachse, meanwhile, effectively moved the ball on the ground, rushing 47 times for 311 yards, but penalties and turnovers derailed too many drives.
Fishpaw was an efficient 17-of-21 for 344 yards and a big part of that was simply finding a way to get the ball to Nelson and letting him make plays in space.
While the Cowboys had the last laugh, it was the Mustangs who controlled the game early on.
The defense came up big on Coppell’s opening possession, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Chris Talley at midfield.
Sachse wasted little time capitalizing, as Orji dropped back and hit Jamari Harts in stride on a 50-yard bomb to take a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
With the defense holding the Cowboys in check, the Mustangs had chances to add to their advantage. They scored a touchdown on their next drive, but it was nullified by a holding penalty and they ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
Sachse’s next two drives both met the same fate with failed fourth-down attempts and that seemed to energize the Coppell offense.
They broke through on a 2-yard scoring run by Blake Robbins to tie it midway through the second quarter. In a sign of things to come, Nelson broke loose on a 64-yard scoring catch to give them the lead, and then with 29 seconds left in the half, Fishpaw found Charlie Barker in stride for a 35-yard touchdown pass to give them a 21-7 halftime lead.
The Mustangs got a spark to start the second half when James Adams returned the kickoff 74 yards into Coppell territory, and one play later, Orji was in the end zone on a 19-yard run to make it a one-score game.
The Cowboys needed just two plays to answer, as Nelson hauled in a short pass and weaved through the defense 75 yards to the end zone to push it back to 28-14.
Sachse was unphased at this point, as they quickly moved 75 yards in eight plays, with Orji finding Harts on a 8-yard scoring strike to pull back to within a score, and after forcing a quick three-and-out, they went back to work, with Orji’s 5-yard touchdown run tying it at 28-28.
The momentum was clearly on the Mustangs’ side heading into the final 16 minutes, but it was Coppell that was able to respond with the bigger plays on both sides of the ball, and that is why they walked out of opening week with the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.