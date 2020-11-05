Ever since Coppell and Marcus renewed their rivalry as adversaries in District 6-6A in 2018, each of the two meetings have gone down to the wire, with last year’s game being decided in overtime.
Marcus outlasted Coppell 15-7 in the extra session, and it wasn’t a throw by LSU pledge Garrett Nussmeier that proved to be the difference in a winning effort for the Marauders.
With the Cowboy defense holding the standout quarterback to less than 10 yards a completion, the Marauders turned to running back Tyler Gainey. Gainey, who also plays linebacker, rushed for 78 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.
Nussmeier threw for just 195 yards on 22-of-35 through the air in a game in which both teams finished with less than 300 yards of total offense. Coppell totaled 231 yards. Marcus was slightly better, finishing with 251 yards.
In 2018, it was a missed extra point by Marcus that allowed Coppell to emerge with a 24-23 win. Cowboys quarterback Drew Cerniglia completed passes to five different receivers and finished the night 18-of-21 through the air with 171 yards and two scores.
This year’s game between these two rivals has huge implications. A share of first place in 6-6A will be on the line between 5-0 Marcus and 4-1 Coppell. Both teams are 2-0 in district play, as is Hebron. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Buddy Echols Field.
“I think it’s just two good programs,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “I think both programs do a good job of preparing their kids. There are a lot of coaches that know each other on both staffs. I think they’re going to always have their kids ready. Their kids know our kids. It certainly adds to the friendly rivalry.”
Last week, Coppell matched its win total from all of last season with a 31-20 come-from-behind victory against Plano West. The Wolves led 20-14 at halftime. The Cowboy defense posted a second-half shutout, which included an interception from senior outside linebacker Canon Peters. Offensively, Coppell scored 17 points in the second half. Tyler Reid made a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter. K.J. Liggins and Jason Ngwu each had a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
DeWitt said the physical play of his Cowboys inside the trenches played a crucial role in the comeback.
“I thought they got a lot more physical as the game went along,” he said. “I was really pleased with the way the guys played up front, and I was really pleased with how we finished. We were able to run the ball at the end of the game when we needed to and punched it in there at the end with our power run game. That was certainly a positive. I think that our guys are getting better every week.”
Friday’s matchup between Marcus and Coppell will feature two quarterbacks who have significantly improved upon their passing statistics from a year ago. Nussmeier is No. 5 in the area in Class 6A in passing with 1,560 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Cowboys senior quarterback Ryan Walker is No. 7 on that list. He has thrown for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“He’s continued to improve,” DeWitt said of Nussmeier. “He’s really good. He’s got a strong arm. He scrambles around to extend the play. He always keeps his eyes downfield. He makes a lot of good throws. But, Ryan is doing great things, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.