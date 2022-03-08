After losing a playoff rematch to Denton Guyer 6-1 to open the season on Feb. 28, the Coppell baseball team has responded with six straight wins.
Coppell’s most recent win was a 10-3 triumph over Lake Dallas on Saturday. Shota Kakuichi and Charlie Barker worked around nine Falcon hits to combine for the victory on the mound. Baylor signee and senior infielder Walker Polk hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Coppell struck for a quick 3-0 lead.
Lake Dallas responded with two runs in the top of the third – a solo home run by senior Brendan Sorsby and an RBI single by senior Michael Duran – as the Falcons cut the Cowboy lead to 3-2.
McConnell had two hits in two plate appearances. Junior Will McConnell was brilliant in defeat, going a perfect 3-for-3 to power Lake Dallas’ offense.
One year after making the playoffs, Lake Dallas has struggled to a 0-6 record with losses to the Cowboys, Denton Braswell (12-2), Duncanville (4-3), Euless Trinity (9-2), Keller Timber Creek (7-2) and Keller Fossil Ridge (5-3).
Coppell, meanwhile, has picked up where it left off at the end of last season – one in which the Cowboys finished as a regional semifinalist.
A big reason behind Coppell’s fast start has been the performance of its pitching staff. One of the biggest strengths of last season’s team, pitching was a concern coming into this year. Coppell lost its top three starting pitchers from a year ago – District 6-6A MVP Chayton Krauss, Will Rodman and Tim Malone – to graduation. Krauss, Malone and Rodman combined for 190 strikeouts and a 25-5 record while allowing just 69 runs in 186 innings.
While those are big losses, Coppell head coach Ryan Howard considers himself to be fortunate that he again has players that he can count on to consistently throw strikes. Texas Tech commit TJ Pompey, Will Boylan, Andrew Nester, Andrew Nelson, Andrew Schultz, Brian Raitz, Landry Fee, Kakuichi and Barker have provided a big lift on the mound.
Fee was flirting with a perfect game in Coppell’s 11-1 win over Frisco Memorial on Friday. Fee retired the first 11 Warrior batters that he faced and went on to toss a two-hit shutout while also contributing two hits and two RBI at the plate.
Nester has been on fire on the mound, striking out 11 in seven innings while allowing one run.
“Losing three starters on the mound can negatively affect our team, but we have had several guys step up and accept the challenge,” Howard said. “TJ has an elite arm and has shown the ability to attack the strike zone. Andrew Nester, Brian Raitz, and Landry Fee have been consistent strike throwers and been able to stay ahead in the count. Several others have come into tough situations and been successful so far.”
Nester is not only pitching well, but has been one of Coppell’s top offensive players through the first two weeks of the season. He is hitting .458 (11 of 24) with five walks and three doubles.
“Andrew is off to a great start to the season,” Howard said. “He is a very confident and talented player that has a consistent approach to the game. His mental toughness is his edge. He believes he is the best player on the field and plays like it very often. He is going to play a significant role for this team, and we are very lucky he's a Coppell Cowboy.”
Nester accounted for two hits in Coppell’s 7-2 win over Keller Timber Creek, also on Saturday. Tanner Sever also had two hits. Timber Creek hit a solo home run in both the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead. Coppell answered with a Carter Fields hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth to tie the score at 2-2 before Polk drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, giving the Cowboys the lead for good. Fee followed with a two-run double for a 5-2 lead.
Fields clubbed a three-run home run the previous day in Coppell’s dominant 11-1 win against Memorial to open the scoring before Noah Wafford and Liam Kraus drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to end the game via run-rule.
Also on Friday, Boylan needed just 62 pitches to get through five innings and Schultz tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Boylan as Coppell earned a 4-1 victory over Colleyville Heritage. Pompey hit a home run in the victory.
To open tournament play on Thursday, Nester had two hits and tosses five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in Coppell’s 5-0 win against host LD Bell. Earlier in the day, Pompey and Nelson combined on a one-hitter in a 5-1 victory against Burleson. Pompey struck out 10 in four innings of work. Barker had a two-run single in a four-run third for the Cowboys.
“I'm proud of the way we bounced back from the first-game loss,” Howard said. “Several of our players are still gaining varsity experience and will continue to develop through tournament season. I am confident our best baseball is still ahead of us.”
