Running on the same course as the Region I-6A cross country meet, Coppell got a taste of what to expect when they return to Mae Simmons Park on Oct. 24.
And for the Cowboys, it was a near-flawless effort.
Powered by three top-three finishes, including a first-place finish by senior Andrew Mullen in a time of 16:06, Coppell scored 27 points to win the Class 6A team title in the boys division. Keller earned second place with 68 points. Arlington Sam Houston was third with 80 points.
Not far behind Mullen was Coppell junior Henry Henze, who ran to silver in a time of 16:17. A third-place finish in a time of 16:27.8 was turned in by Coppell senior Vedant Bhattacharyya. A ninth-place finish was recorded by junior Samarth Dubey, who clocked a time of 16:57.4.
Overall, Coppell, ranked No. 2 in the latest CCCAT Class 6A poll, had seven male runners finish in the top 25. Senior Kavin Chengavarayan placed 12th in 17:16.3. Senior Samuel Martinson finished 18th in 17:39.9, while junior Dominic Piccolo was 21st in 17:47.
Coppell also took a girls’ team to Lubbock. Sophomore Mallory Sherrer had a great day on the course, placing 10th in the Class 6A girls’ race in 20:41.1.
The Cowgirls showed at Mae Simmons Park that there is a lot of potential with their sophomore class. Annie Reeder took 29th in 22:35. Ava Beaty was 35th in 22:46. Freshman Amala Rao took 38th in 22:55. Sophomore Saanvi Gaddam placed 44th in 23:11. Senior Elizabeth Walker finished 53rd in 24:10. Sophomore Rachel Arrington ran to 59th place in 24:44.
Coppell finished seventh in the team standings with 154 points. Highland Park won with 32 points, beating second-place Keller, which had 46 points, by a narrow margin.
Coppell is slated to return to the course Thursday for the Rick Neill Memorial Invitational, to be held at Lewisville’s Lake Park. The Cowboys will travel to Round Rock’s Old Settler’s Park two days later Saturday for the McNeil Invitational.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.