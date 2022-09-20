Andrew Mullen Coppell

Coppell senior Andrew Mullen, pictured in previous action, turned in the top time Saturday to help lead the Cowboy boys’ cross country team to first place in the Lubbock ISD Invitational.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Running on the same course as the Region I-6A cross country meet, Coppell got a taste of what to expect when they return to Mae Simmons Park on Oct. 24.

And for the Cowboys, it was a near-flawless effort.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments