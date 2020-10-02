The 2020 season opener has finally arrived and Sachse is hoping it is worth the wait.
Like all Class 6A and 5A teams, the Mustangs have had to be patient as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the start of the season for four weeks.
While most of those teams were in action last Thursday and Friday, Garland ISD elected to give it an extra week, pushing back the start of the season to this week when Sachse will hit the road to take on Coppell at 7 p.m. Friday at Buddy Echols Field.
The Mustangs knew they would feature a different look after graduating a majority of the starting lineup, but those losses were further magnified with the transfers of quarterback Parker Wells and running back Shon Coleman.
Those losses added up to all its passing yardage from a year ago, 90 percent of its running production and its top five receivers.
Still, there are plenty of reasons for optimism that Sachse will be in the running for its sixth straight playoff appearance and fifth consecutive district title.
While the Mustangs lost a couple of transfers, they were on the other end, as well, with the arrival of junior Alex Orji, who played at Bishop Dunne last season. Orji started his freshman year at Rockwall, where his two older brothers, Alston and Anfernee, both starred before moving on to play college at Vanderbilt.
The departure of Coleman opens the door for junior Brian Okoye, who flashed his potential with 37 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns, which included a 100-yard performance.
The receiving corps will be a work in progress early on, with Jagger Roland, Tyler Williams, Jaden Hunter and J’Shon Henderson the early candidates to get the first looks.
The good news for the Sachse offense is that as the skill positions get settled in, they can rely on a seasoned offensive line that includes first-team senior Ricardo Ochoa, senior Caden Kirkpatrick and juniors Caden Parr and Robert Cedeno, with sophomore Kenny Nguyen expected to slide into the fifth spot.
It is a similar situation on defense, where there is plenty of potential, but not much experience.
One returning starter is senior safety Boyd, who returns to anchor the secondary after recording 41 tackles last season. He is joined in the back by Kori Jones (39 tackles, 2 PBUs) and Micah Lowe (21 tackes).
Junior defensive lineman Albion Krasniqi tallied 30 tackles last season and they will also turn to juniors TK Burnley and Gavin Portillo up front.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but every year is a challenge,” Sachse head coach Mark “Red” Behrens said. “We’re excited about the guys we have and we’re looking forward to getting out there and seeing what they can do.”
Coppell should have at least a slight edge early on given it will be its second game following a successful debut in a 36-21 win over Mesquite last week.
The Cowboys had some proven commodities at the skill positions and they delivered against the Skeeters.
Quarterback Ryan Walker completed 17-of-25 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown without an interception.
KJ Liggins had five catches for 101 yards and a score, Anthony Black and Dylan Nelson are solid targets and Coppell also has balance in the ground game, where Jason Ngwu rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns a week ago.
The defense, which returned seven starters, also turned in a good effort, holding Mesquite to 270 total yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.