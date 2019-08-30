GARLAND--Sachse and Coppell each entered Friday’s season opener with plenty of questions, as graduation and transfers opened the door for a host of new faces.
Though there may have been different casts, the drama rivaled that of last year’s down-to-the wire meeting.
In the end, it was the Mustangs who were able to flip the script and avenge their last-second defeat as they rallied for a 33-30 victory at Williams Stadium.
Sachse had worked out three different quarterbacks without finding a definitive starter and that worked to their advantage on Friday.
Trailing 16-0, sophomore Jordan Nabors provided a spark, leading the Mustangs to a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter to get them back in the game.
In the second half, it was senior Parker Wells’ turn to shine, as he guided the offense to the go-ahead and game-clinching scores in the fourth quarter.
“I wanted each one of them to know that their role might be like that all season long,” Sachse head coach Mark “Red” Behrens said. “We started out with Wells, he throws the ball well, runs the offense well. Then we went stagnant and had to change things up with Xavier (Forman), we knew he’d come in and bounce it around and keep us afloat. Then we found a little magic with the young sophomore (Nabors). All three of them were instrumental in what we did tonight.”
It was a similar story for Coppell, who turned the offense over to Kevin Shuman. The senior played well early, hitting Anthony Black for a 35-yard touchdown pass and keeping it himself on a 2-yard score as Coppell built a 16-0 first-quarter lead.
However, Shuman was injured early in the third quarter and did not return. Backup Ryan Walker took over and helped the Cowboys regain the lead late in the third quarter.
“I thought he (Shuman) did some good things, I thought they both did,” Coppell head coach Mike DeWitt said. “It’s something we’re going to have to build from.”
Sachse had taken the lead in the third quarter courtesy of its defense, as Quinton Williams scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards to paydirt to take a 23-19 advantage.
Coppell regained the momentum after recovering a muffed punt at the Mustang 17 and four plays later, Jason Ngwu was in the end zone on a 3-yard run to pull back ahead 26-23.
The Cowboys had Sachse pinned at its own 1 to start the fourth quarter when the Mustangs sent a message that changed the remainder of the game. They marched 99 yards in 14 plays, with Wells rolling out and finding Jay Fair for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give them a 26-23 lead.
That drive would have lasting effects, as when they got the ball back, a tired Coppell defense had no answers for the Sachse ground game. Shon Coleman, who had 25 carries for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns, scored on a 12-yard scoring run that pushed the advantage to 33-23 with just 1:48 left.
“I thought that was probably one of, if not the biggest factors of the night is being able to put together that drive,” Behrens said.
Coppell was not quite done, as Charlie Barker returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to get back to within 33-30. However, Sachse recovered the onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
For the Cowboys, who have 11 first-year starters on offense and nine on defense, they are looking at this as a learning experience to grow from.
“I knew it was going to come down to the wire,” DeWitt said “We just kept digging ourselves holes offensively, we were getting behind the chains with some penalties that would kill some drives and defensively, we had some miscommunication and I think fatigue played part of it. We have to build on it and try to get better, but I’m proud of the kids’ effort.”
Sachse has similar takeaways in terms of the experience, and they get the added bonus of gaining the confidence from winning a close game.
“We had 20 guys who were stepping foot on the varsity field for the first time, and I told them the learning process starts now and this is the time you need to make a name for yourself as a team,” Behrens said “Tonight we made steps toward doing that, so I’m real proud of them. “
The first half was a tale of two quarters and the first act belonged to Coppell.
After pinning Sachse at the 1, several Coppell defenders stuffed the Mustang ball carrier in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead.
It took the Cowboys less than a minute to add to their lead, as Shuman took a big hit and still delivered a strike to Anthony Black for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 9-0 with 8:10 left in the opening quarter. A short time later, Coppell was back for more, with Shuman scoring from two yards out to push the lead to 16-0.
After rotating two quarterbacks early on, Nabors got the call early in the second and the course of the game changed.
With the help of Keelan Cooper and Coleman, the Mustangs moved 47 yards on eight straight carries, capped by a 4-yard keeper by Nabors to claw to within 16-6.
Sachse went right back to work on its next possession, with Coleman turning a shot catch into a 35-yard gain and then scoring on a 4-yard run to close to make it 16-13 with 1:55 left before halftime.
The back-and-forth nature merely set the stage for more of the same during the final two quarters, with Sachse able to event the score this time.
