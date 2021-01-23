When Coppell senior Alex Salvo lined up to take a penalty kick with 15 seconds left in a tie match against McKinney Boyd, he knew that one sweep of the leg would go a long way to helping the Cowboys end their recent offensive struggles.
Coppell scored just one goal in three games at a tournament the previous week in Flower Mound – although it could have been two had it not been for a diving save made by the Rockwall-Heath goalkeeper with just over a minute left in a Jan. 14 game that was played at Marauders Stadium. The Cowboys went on to finish the three-day Classic 19 Showcase with a record of 0-2-1.
On Tuesday, Salvo didn’t let another penalty kick for Coppell go to waste. He kicked the ball into the back of the net for the game-winning goal, lifting the Cowboys to a 2-1 victory at Buddy Echols Field. Sophomore Nicolas Radicic had the other tally for Coppell with the assist being awarded to fellow sophomore Preston Taylor.
“The boys played very well against McKinney Boyd,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “It was good to get the win after the struggles at the tournament in Marcus. We dealt with some injuries and a club soccer tournament in Houston that affected us. All three games at Marcus, we felt like we put together good performances, just struggled to score.”
At the Classic 19 Showcase, Coppell lost 1-0 to Heath, battled to a 1-1 tie with Rockwall and ended the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Arlington Sam Houston. Salvo accounted for the lone goal for the Cowboys.
Coppell (4-3-1) traveled to Timber Creek on Friday for a showdown with the undefeated Falcons (7-0). The Cowboys open District 6-6A play Tuesday at Plano (5-2-1). The next home game for Coppell is scheduled for Jan. 29 against Plano West (1-5-0).
