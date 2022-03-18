It’s been quite the start to the season for the Coppell track and field teams.
The Coppell boys have won all five meets that they have competed in this season, while on the girls’ side, junior Sky Schuller has broken her own school record in both the pole vault and 100 hurdles.
Schuller set the pole vault record at the Coppell Relays on March 5, clearing a height of 13-7 in the pole vault. The previous week, she broke the school record in the 100 hurdles, crossing the finish line in a time of 14.3 seconds. She was first in both events. The previous school record in the hurdles was 14.41.
Schuller was on fire at the Coppell Relays. In addition to achieving the pole-vault record, she and teammate Megan Judd tied for first place in the high jump and ran to silver in the 300 hurdles.
Overall, Coppell had seven first-place finishes on the day – five on the boys’ side. Ryan Sewell swept the shot put (47-8) and discus (149-4). Matthew Maldima won the 100-meter dash (10.78). Michael Nance earned gold in the pole vault (15-1). Baron Tipton had the top flight in the triple jump (44-9.5).
Earning second place for Coppell were: Vedant Bhattacharyya (boys 800 and1,600), Andrew Mullen (3,200), boys 4x200 of Sean Simpson, Malkam Wallace, Brayden Axe and Maldima, Kinley Wojick (girls pole vault), girls 4x200 relay of Vedanti Nakatode, Olivia Marez, Sedem Buatsi and Emma Williams and girls 4x400 of Jalyn Childers, Marez, Isabella Sarmiento and Williams.
Coppell earned bronze in seven events at its home meet at Buddy Echols Field. Aidan McFarlane took third in the 110 hurdles, while Matthew Direnzo cleared 5-10 in the high jump. On the girls’ side, Paris Harper finished third in the long jump. Williams and Childers took third place in the 200 and 400, respectively, while the girls’ 4x100 of D'Aira Green, Buatsi, Judd and Nakatode took home third place.
Coppell returned to the track five days later on March 10 at Lewisville.
Coppell posted a sweep of the pole vault, with Wojick winning the girls’ division and Jacob Sanders clearing a height of 14-0 in the boys’ event.
Schuller continued her winning ways, scoring a victory in the girls’ long jump, while Simi Socks had the top throw in the boys’ shot put. The Cowboys also excelled in the long-distance running events. Bhattacharyya won the 1,600, crossing the finish line in a time of 4:39.83. Mullen ran to first place in the 3,200, posting a time of 9:38.78.
Sewell took second place in both the discus and shot put.
Judd was the runner-up in the girls’ long jump, while Mallory Sherrer ran to silver in the girls’ 800 and to bronze in the 1,600. Buatsi finished third in the 100. Luisa Ehinger had the third-fastest time in the 800.
The boys 4x100 and 4x200 both placed third. Nathan Schrock, Axe, Juliano Syre and Maldima ran the 4x100. Axe, Syre, Nicolas Searight and Maldima competed for Coppell in the 4x200.
