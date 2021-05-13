After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s state track and field meet, Coppell made a triumphant return to Austin last weekend.
Sky Schuller wrapped up a record-breaking sophomore season with a trip to the medal stand at Mike A. Myers Stadium on May 8. She earned second place in the Class 6A girls pole vault with a clearance of 13-6 to tie her own school record. That’s in addition to a sixth-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-4.
“It was definitely a great experience for her to go out there and perform for the first time,” said Nick Benton, Coppell head girls coach. “It’s a pretty tough place to do that. To go out and do that the first time out of the box, that’s pretty cool.”
Schuller was one of two Cowgirls that competed in the pole vault. Kinley Wojick, a junior, took ninth overall with a vault of 11-0.
On the boys’ side, senior Reese Pokluda cleared a height of 15-0 in the pole vault, which was good for seventh.
Coppell’s girls 4x400-meter relay of senior Emma Sherrer, junior Olivia Marez, senior Morgan Colon and sophomore Waverly Hassman crossed the finish line in a time of 3:53.16, good for eighth overall. Hassman also ran to eighth place in the 800 (2:20.27).
Another underclassman for Coppell, junior Ryan Sewell, finished eighth overall in the discus after he uncorked a throw of 137-9.
“The big thing for all of the underclassmen was for them to go out there and get that experience, so that next year, we can go out there and perform and get some medals,” Benton said.
