Coppell junior Scout Carrell has improved every year that she has competed in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
Last season as a sophomore, she won a match for the first time. This season, Carrell not only had four wins, but earned a spot on the medal stand after she wrestled to fifth place in the 119-pound weight class division at the Berry Center on Feb. 19.
And how Carrell overcame adversity was truly inspiring. After she was pinned by Northwest Eaton’s Neelie Parker in the quarterfinals, Carrell three of her last four matches, capped by a second-period pin of San Antonio Lee’s Crystal Venegas in the fifth-place match.
“We liked she fought through it and placed,” said Chip Lowery, Coppell head coach. “She lost in the second round. We were not ready for that, lost to talented girl that placed second. She had to win Friday night and Saturday morning to get to placing. She's just a junior and this gives her stuff to work for her next year. She really stepped it up this year.”
Carrell was one of two state placers for Coppell. Senior Maria Husain, who came into the state tournament with a 32-0 record, placed sixth at 95 pounds. It could have been higher had it not been for an injury that she sustained during the two-day event.
Husain won each of her first two matches by first-period pin, but her run of dominance came to an end in the semifinals. In a match of unbeatens, Fort Worth Boswell’s handed Husain her first loss of the season – a 9-1 major decision. Husain had to for forfeit her last two matches, and she finished the season 34-3.
“I’m heartbroken for her,” Lowery said. “She’s still a wonderful, strong person. I was just happy that she was a state placer.”
Freshman Piper Carrell, the younger sister of Scout Carrell, went 0-2 at 102 pounds in her first time competing in the state tournament.
"Its' wonderful to see her compete in Cypress,” Lowery said. “Not usually many freshmen qualify for state. She earned her spot. She didn't win any matches, but she got some valuable experience."
