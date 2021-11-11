Throughout the years, Coppell has had days where the number of student-athletes that sign a National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day has been in the double digits.
Wednesday morning was no different.
Eleven Coppell student-athletes inked letters of intent in Coppell Arena on the first day of the early signing period, allowing every sport but football to sign with a college.
First-year Cowgirls head girls soccer coach Fleur Benatar has gotten to know senior midfielders Bailey Peek and Michelle Pak and senior forward Reneta Vargas ever since she was hired to her post in June.
Benatar said Peek and Park are one of the best midfield combinations in District 6-6A and that Vargas is a load for any defender to have to deal with. All three Cowgirls were first team all-district honorees last season. Pak tallied seven goals and 10 assists. Vargas totaled 10 goals and five assists for a Cowgirl team that was a bi-district finalist.
“I couldn't be more blessed with these three seniors,” Benatar said. “Michelle is an extremely deceptive and dazzling player and leave players in the dust. Bailey’s a strong, intimidating midfielder and is tough to get by. Reneta is exciting to watch.”
Coppell senior third baseman Walker Polk will follow in his father’s footsteps and continue his baseball career at Baylor. His father, Chad, played for the Bears. Walker will become the fourth member of his family to play baseball at Coppell and then collegiately – joining Chad, his uncle, Coy Polk, an Abilene Christian alum, and older brother Hudson, a sophomore for the Oklahoma Sooners.
“I’m excited about developing as a player and a person at the next level,” said Walker Polk, a three-time all-district selection.
Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal is one of the most prolific jump shooters in the Dallas area, and he will look to continue to wreak havoc on opposing defenses at Stanford. Agarwal has led Coppell to three straight district championships. The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season and scored the 1,000th point of his high school career on Feb. 12 against Plano West.
“I chose Stanford because it is an amazing school,” he said. “I couldn't have asked for a better fit. The coaches made me feel a part of the team as well as the players. I can't wait to come."
Senior Lauren Rios will play women’s golf for the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her story is one of overcoming a major health scare. More than one year removed from undergoing open heart surgery, Rios has come back with a vengeance. This past spring, she helped to lead Coppell to its first appearance in the state tournament since 2015 and fourth place in Class 6A.
“I chose (UTSA) because of its great coaching staff, facility and ability to stay close to my family,” she said.
Senior center fielder Adrianna Erichsen and senior pitcher Katherine Miller were two of the best offensive players for the Coppell softball team last season. Erichsen hit .457, stole 10 bases and manufactured two triples. Miller, meanwhile, hit .333 and on the mound, struck out 70 batters in 90 innings.
On Wednesday, they announced their future plans. Erichsen signed a National Letter of Intent with Arkansas Monticello. Miller, meanwhile, is headed west to Golden, Colo., where she will play for Colorado School of Mines.
In addition to getting a chance to play softball on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Miller is excited about all of the outdoor activities that Colorado has to offer, including hiking, biking and rock climbing.
“I love the culture there and the academics,” she said. “I really like the coaches and how competitive the program is."
Coppell’s volleyball team had two players sign with colleges on Wednesday. Senior Aley Clent, a 6-foot-5 middle blocker made it official with Campbell University, which is located in Buies Creek, N.C.. Despite missing time this season to a lower-body injury, she finished with 199 kills and 57 blocks. Senior Rayne Bossier will be a libero for Friends University.
“Rayne is a fan favorite because she is an exceptional teammate,” said Libby Pacheco, Coppell head volleyball coach. “If you have ever watched any of our matches, you would see the impact that she had on every single teammate.”
Acrobatics and tumbling doesn’t receive a lot of attention at Coppell. But the Cowgirls have a standout gymnast in Sidonie Thibeault. Thibeault will further pursue her athletic endeavors at Gannon University, located in Erie, Pa.
